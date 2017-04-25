Where the Redfern grows? Detroit, for now

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 25, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT

The Lions signed a punter. Adjust your mock drafts accordingly.

The team announced they had signed Kasey Redfern, who has previously been with the Jaguars, Chargers, Panthers, and Browns. He’s actually been traded, as he was the body the Panthers attached to a fourth-round pick when they took Andy Lee off Cleveland’s hands.

Redfern was also a kicker in college at Wofford, so he’s at least a one-stop shop for a camp leg.

The Lions are well-covered for specialists, with punter Sam Martin and kicker Matt Prater.

(Photo credit: Panthers.com)