Bills scouts bracing for a post-draft house cleaning

Posted by Mike Florio on April 26, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT

Although plenty of teams react to a bad season by dumping front-office employees in January, the more sensible approach is to wait until after the draft. That’s when the bulk of the work has ended, and it also prevents the scout from taking to a new team the fruits of the labor performed on the prior employer’s nickel.

In Buffalo, there’s a belief that the Bills will be making extensive moves in the front office when the draft concludes. Per a league source, the team’s scouts are bracing for job changes after the draft. As one scout explained it, “We are all getting fired next week.”

In response to that claim, the Bills provided to PFT the following statement: “Right now, our focus is on the preparation for this week’s draft. Like every year, evaluations of our player personnel staff take place following the draft. And this year will be no different.”

The Bills fired coach Rex Ryan late in the regular season, replacing him with Sean McDermott. Various reports and rumors have indicated that G.M. Doug Whaley could be on the way out.