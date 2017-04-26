 Skip to content

Browns say they’ve known the No. 1 pick for two weeks

Posted by Mike Florio on April 26, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT
It’s the season of smokescreens and horsesh-t, so why not throw some more of it onto the pile?

Browns executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown tells Mike Silver of NFL Network that the Browns know who they’ll be taking with the No. 1 overall pick, and that they’ve known it for two weeks.

This contradicts recent reports that the Browns were still debating whether to take defensive end Myles Garrett or quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the first pick, and it makes the effort by ESPN to trumpet Warren Sapp’s opinion that Garrett shouldn’t be the pick a waste of time, in hindsight.

This all assumes that Brown is telling the truth at a time when few do. The reason for something other than the truth is obvious; if the Browns keep the pick, they need to create the impression that everyone was and is on the same page, even if they recently weren’t.

Look for the Browns to conceal the identity of the pick for as long as possible, in the event that they trade the selection. If they do, and if no one knows who they wanted at No. 1, they can claim with a semi-straight face that they got at a lower spot the guy they would have taken at No. 1.

39 Responses to “Browns say they’ve known the No. 1 pick for two weeks”
  1. donterrelli says: Apr 26, 2017 3:39 PM

    I’m sure it was mandated by Goodell to keep it a mystery to create a suspense for the Draft.

  2. bringbackkosar says: Apr 26, 2017 3:39 PM

    if it’s not Garrett the entire front office should be fired before their next pick

  3. stairwayto7 says: Apr 26, 2017 3:40 PM

    The punter from eastern Montana State is ecstatic to be #1 pick!

  4. Kingmj4891 says: Apr 26, 2017 3:40 PM

    Myles Garrett or someone needs to be fired.

  5. fatsolio says: Apr 26, 2017 3:40 PM

    Since it’s the Browns, it’ll no doubt be the wrong guy.

  6. patsxsaintsfan says: Apr 26, 2017 3:41 PM

    I’m glad that homeless man got to the jimmy so early this time.

  7. usedjock says: Apr 26, 2017 3:42 PM

    I would hope even the Browns don’t listen to Sapp’s advice.

  8. goooooobrowns says: Apr 26, 2017 3:43 PM

    Is there a chance that perhaps, maybe, they’ve just maybe, perhaps known who they’re going to pick for the last 2 weeks and they’re resolved and there isn’t some grand cynical conspiracy?

  9. kickinpuppies says: Apr 26, 2017 3:43 PM

    Sounds like they’ve watched the game film my mom sent them.

  10. learysdisciples says: Apr 26, 2017 3:43 PM

    Johnny Foosball.

  11. stoneydog1000 says: Apr 26, 2017 3:49 PM

    DePodesta and Sashi agree that Trubisky is the best thing since Clayton Kershaw, so they’ll go with him.

  12. exinsidetrader says: Apr 26, 2017 3:53 PM

    Is that when the homeless guy outside the stadium told them?

  13. valentino8100 says: Apr 26, 2017 3:53 PM

    Garrett is fine at #1, but the reality is that it’s far more important that Cleveland secure their franchise qb than it is to draft Garrett. In the NFL, you don’t stand a chance of a deep playoff run without an elite qb -just look at the final 8 every year. If it turns out that Cleveland fails to address their problem under center, it won’t matter how good Garrett might end up being because Hugh Jackson and Sashi Brown will both be long gone.

  14. thelastwordyaheard says: Apr 26, 2017 3:54 PM

    Deshaun Watson is the best player in the draft and it’s not particularly close ..the talking heads at ESPN would likely disagree, but they’ve all been fired

  15. juliusbrown says: Apr 26, 2017 3:55 PM

    Which is about two months less than everyone else has known.

  16. MTLighthouse69 says: Apr 26, 2017 3:56 PM

    They’re just hoping that he doesn’t play like #2.

  17. oreo51 says: Apr 26, 2017 3:56 PM

    This is about as much a secret as when Andrew Luck came out.

  18. avenger9800 says: Apr 26, 2017 3:56 PM

    I hope they surprise the football world when they pick Solomon Thomas. That in my opinion would be like the Clowney and Mack a couple years ago. The Texans took Clowney and have basically got nothing from him when everyone said he’s a can’t miss, while the Raiders took Mack and got a beast. Come on Cleveland, Thomas is the pick.

  19. trollaikman8 says: Apr 26, 2017 3:59 PM

    It’s not that hard to identify a big school bust. Nobody is impressed.

  20. dpdonny says: Apr 26, 2017 4:01 PM

    Why say anything? .. at all?

  21. vicnocal says: Apr 26, 2017 4:02 PM

    Brad Kayaa.

  22. icallitlikeiseeit67 says: Apr 26, 2017 4:05 PM

    The minute Myles called out the Browns (if they didn’t drat him first) I held out hope that their arrogance would cause them to do something stupid……fingers crossed 🙂

  23. avenger9800 says: Apr 26, 2017 4:07 PM

    Did any of you guys that are going for a QB even watch any of the Browns games last season? Cody Kessler is a better QB than any of the QB’s coming out this year. Draft defense early and often so teams can’t score 30 a game, and let Kessler play behind the revamped offensive line that they got in free agency. I’m sure that Gregg Williams will be able to do wonders if he just has a few more playmakers.

  24. audio2sell says: Apr 26, 2017 4:08 PM

    They will suck no matter who they pick.

  25. dcapettini says: Apr 26, 2017 4:09 PM

    It seems to me that the biggest gambles in the draft, historically, are QBs and pass rushers. If the top of your board is one of these, the safest thing to do is trade down. If the Browns can move down to something below #10 and pick up a 2nd and maybe more, that would be the smart thing to do, particularly since this draft has so many questionable guys in #1 to #5.

  26. kennylc2015 says: Apr 26, 2017 4:10 PM

    There would be 0 benefit for them to say “we’ve done three months of evaluations and still have the slightest idea who we are taking.” At this point, they should know who they are taking. There is nothing new that they will learn between now and tomorrow that will influence their decision.

  27. kane337 says: Apr 26, 2017 4:11 PM

    Didn’t they trade up for Brady Quinn and Johnny Football for a second pick in the first round?
    They even drafted Brandon Weeden with a second pick in the first round from the Julio Jones trade. When the Browns gonna learn.

  28. teal379 says: Apr 26, 2017 4:14 PM

    Deshaun Watson is the best player in the draft and it’s not particularly close..

    ———————————————-

    He’s more Geno Smith than Cam Newton.

  29. donbat67 says: Apr 26, 2017 4:14 PM

    Dead man walking .

  30. thrifty says: Apr 26, 2017 4:18 PM

    They get better and better every year since they are so used to pick #1 overall year in and year out.

  31. petedutcherjr says: Apr 26, 2017 4:18 PM

    49ers want a guaranteed hit in the draft?

    Take whoever the Browns pass on. Pretty much assures a win.

  32. kuehner131 says: Apr 26, 2017 4:18 PM

    Is Danny Kanell draft eligible? I hear he’s looking for work.

  33. upyoursnfu says: Apr 26, 2017 4:19 PM

    Feel sorry for whoever it is

  34. celticsforever says: Apr 26, 2017 4:20 PM

    The Browns will likely “wait as long as possible” to reveal their #1 pick that their time will expire and San Fran will be on the clock.

  35. bullcharger says: Apr 26, 2017 4:26 PM

    Vontae Mack no matter what.

  36. silk0519 says: Apr 26, 2017 4:28 PM

    valentino8100 says:
    Apr 26, 2017 3:53 PM
    In the NFL, you don’t stand a chance of a deep playoff run without an elite qb -just look at the final 8 every year.

    _________________________________________

    So then how did Houston make it to the “final 8” last year?

  37. goodellmustgoblog says: Apr 26, 2017 4:28 PM

    And his name is Jimmy Garrapollo.

  38. habsfanatic says: Apr 26, 2017 4:33 PM

    Maybe they finalized their choice two weeks ago, but their move from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defence months ago signals that they had their sights on MG for a long time now.

  39. blowfishes says: Apr 26, 2017 4:33 PM

    … and apparently the Pope is a Catholic.

