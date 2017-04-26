Cardinals pick up Deone Bucannon’s fifth-year option

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 26, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT

Cardinals linebacker Deone Bucannon has been a starter in all three of his NFL seasons, so it’s no surprise that Arizona wants to keep him around.

The Cardinals officially picked up Bucannon’s fifth-year option today. That means Bucannon gets an $8.7 million salary for 2018, and that salary is guaranteed for injury, although the Cardinals could still choose to release him if he’s healthy.

Bucannon’s 2016 season was cut short by an ankle injury, but he started the first 13 games. He started all 16 games in 2015.

The cardinals took Bucannon with the 27th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.