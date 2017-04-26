Cowboys think they’re OK “staying put” at 28

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 26, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT

The dearth of quarterbacks may make other teams desperate to trade up. But for one guy who loves a good deal, the depth at cornerback makes him more likely to sit tight.

According to Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he was willing to to sit tight at No. 28 overall and see what comes to them.

“This is a real good year for staying put,” Jones said. “I don’t know if it’s because we need so many good football players or because there are some good football players there, especially in those early rounds. But in my experience, it’s wasting your time to talk about what you might do trading in the later rounds.

“As far as value, what opportunities we might have there, you don’t ever want to predetermine what you’re going to do. But certainly if you stay there we will have an opportunity to really help our team, in my view.”

The Cowboys have been willing, if not downright eager, to make deals in either direction in the past. From trading up for Morris Claiborne and Demarcus Lawrence to moving back for players such as Travis Frederick and Terrance Williams, to failed bids for quarterbacks Paxton Lynch and Connor Cook last year (before they settled for Dak Prescott), he’s always up for some action.

But this draft is perceived as being deep at one of the positions the Cowboys need most. After losing cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Claiborne in free agency (along with safety Barry Church and others), they need to infuse some young talent into the secondary. They also need pass rushers, but it appears they think they’ll be able to find what they need later.