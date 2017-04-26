Dan Skuta visits with Patriots

The Patriots had offensive lineman Brandon Fusco in for a visit on Wednesday and he isn’t the only cap casualty from this offseason that stopped in for a meeting.
Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that former Jaguars linebacker Dan Skuta was also at the team’s facility.
Skuta signed a five-year deal with the Jaguars as a free agent before the 2015 season, but was dropped after two years in a move that gave the Jaguars $4.1 million in cap space. He appeared in 26 games for the team over his two years in Jacksonville and recorded 58 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble over that span.
Skuta showed a bit more pass rushing punch while recording five sacks for the 49ers in 2014 and would give the Patriots an experienced depth option for the coming season if he does land a deal in New England.
Had no idea this guy existed.
If you wanted pass rushers should have paid Jamie Collins & Chandler Jones.
why is Kraft so tight with his billions? very disrespectful organization to high quality defensive players that they drafted and developed, but when it came time for them to cash in the Pats trade them. very weak.
Chandler Jones would be the best defensive player on New England’s roster right now and quite frankly there would not be a close second.
58 tackles for 2 seasons is pretty awful. A good linebacker can get that many in half a season.
He also had a blocked punt unless that was labeled as his forced fumble. It was a pretty nice swim move he did to get to the punter. I think a team like the Patriots will get more out of him than the Jaguars did. He’s decent depth if you can get him at a reasonable price. I wouldn’t be surprised if he turned out like Andre Branch (a player that didn’t do great at Jacksonville but does much better for a new team).
I totally read this as “Don Shula” and immediately thought “what’s that crusty old jerk doing meeting with the Pats?”
Dont’a Hightower, Malcolm Butler, and Devin McCourty are all better than Chandler Jones. I’m shocked Arizona would pay Jones so much; way overpaid for a salary cap league.
phinatic29 says:
Apr 26, 2017 3:13 PM
Mr. Kraft? He has nothing to do with players and or salary.
The GOAT takes care of that end of the business.
Skuta appeared to be one of those players who didn’t quite fit into his team’s scheme. Perhaps Belichick can find a niche for him like he did for Akeem Ayers, Jonathan Casillas and Keith Van Noy?
Or remarries quickly
phinatic29 says:
Apr 26, 2017 3:13 PM
Very Weak? didn’t they just win the SB Again??!! it is a business dolphin’s fan… Ross should call Kraft and figure out how to make the ‘Fins relevant again.
nfl123 says:
Apr 26, 2017 3:33 PM
Dont’a Hightower, Malcolm Butler, and Devin McCourty are all better than Chandler Jones. I’m shocked Arizona would pay Jones so much; way overpaid for a salary cap league.
over the last two seasons Jones has 23.5 sacks and 8 forced fumbles.
maybe if you add up production of all three you might get the impact of Chandler Jones but any one of those guys? No, no way.
Phinatic, one day perhaps the Patriots can unlock the secret to paying through the nose to keep players like Cam Wake and Ndamukong Suh on the roster and finishing between 6-10 and 10-6. Until then they’ll have to scrape by managing the whole roster and winning super bowls.
Exactly why the Patriots win.
They want players to do their jobs.
Getting a sack is great, but when you blow 7 other assignments during the game, not so much.
Lots of commenters seem smarter than the Patriots. Maybe their favorite teams should hire them in their scouting departments.
Some people never get it. New England didn’t pay Jones or Collins because they believed that their respective costs outweighed the benefits they would deliver to THIS team. They felt that they could win with other players in those roles, and with the resources they would have taken up allocated elsewhere on the roster. Their Super Bowl victory seems to have clearly proven them to be correct. Part of why the Dolphins never win is they continually overspend for guys who don’t make a difference in the W-L column.
Why do teams spend on big free agents ahd have no money left for the middle class of roster? Come injuring time during season… and it shows up big time with the drop off in talent.
So why do owners do that?
To sell tickets.. it’s a con job .. that’s why…
how about building a whole team to WIN?
Funny, if you watched chandler Jones you would notice he disappears a lot. In big games too. I’d take butler, mccourty, and hightower over him any day. These guys all come up big. Chandler just pads stats