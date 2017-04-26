Dan Skuta visits with Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on April 26, 2017, 2:53 PM EDT

The Patriots had offensive lineman Brandon Fusco in for a visit on Wednesday and he isn’t the only cap casualty from this offseason that stopped in for a meeting.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that former Jaguars linebacker Dan Skuta was also at the team’s facility.

Skuta signed a five-year deal with the Jaguars as a free agent before the 2015 season, but was dropped after two years in a move that gave the Jaguars $4.1 million in cap space. He appeared in 26 games for the team over his two years in Jacksonville and recorded 58 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble over that span.

Skuta showed a bit more pass rushing punch while recording five sacks for the 49ers in 2014 and would give the Patriots an experienced depth option for the coming season if he does land a deal in New England.