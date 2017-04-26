Dontrelle Inman signs tender with Chargers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 26, 2017, 1:47 AM EDT

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman signed his restricted free agent tender with the team on Tuesday.

Inman was given a second round tender by the Chargers prior to the start of free agency. The tender carries a value of $2.746 million for the 2018 season.

Inman was free to seek contract offers from other teams but elected to re-sign with the Chargers. His tender would have entitled the Chargers to a second round draft pick in compensation should Inman left for another team by signing an offer sheet and the Chargers had declined to match.

Inman emerged as a full-time starter for the Chargers last season and caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns. In three seasons, Inman has appeared in 37 games with 23 starts and has caught 105 passes for 1,454 yards and seven touchdowns.