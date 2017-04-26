Emmanuel Sanders: Paxton Lynch has shed “deer in headlights” look

Posted by Mike Florio on April 26, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

When last we heard from Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders about the quarterback competition in Denver, he was saying all the right things about both of the candidates. He still is, but with more detail.

“I was just watching Trevor [Siemian] walk around and he’s walking around with that same confidence,” Sanders told reporters on Wednesday after a minicamp practice. “You put him in the shotgun, and he can sling it around. You see Paxton [Lynch] and you see an opportunity at hand being a young guy last year.

“Paxton was like that deer in the headlights, walking around big-eyed. Now, he’s more relaxed. It’s going to be interesting to see how Paxton takes his second year. Hopefully he gets that Memphis swag back. [We’ll] see those two guys compete and see who wins the job.”

Whoever wins the job will be slinging it around, and that makes Sanders very, very happy.

“Obviously, we’re going to throw the ball a lot more,” Sanders said. “There are a lot of underneath routes. Today we were able to throw the ball down the field. I think Bennie [Fowler] and Paxton connected on a deep ball. . . . I’m excited. I remember [Mike McCoy’s] offense from 2014. I labeled it, ‘Wide Receiver Avenue.’ It’s very pass happy and that’s everything as a receiver you could want. I’m excited.”

Broncos fans should be excited, too. The offense didn’t do enough to complement the team’s defense last year, and the Broncos didn’t make it to the playoffs. A passing game with punch could make all the difference that Denver needs.