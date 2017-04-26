ESPN’s layoff timing is odd

ESPN has launched it’s long-expected layoffs, with the biggest news so far being that long-time NFL reporter Ed Werder has been let go. While the moves will presumably affect all aspects of the network and the sports it covers, the timing is odd.
Roughly 100 employees are being laid off only one day before the draft, which is one of the biggest annual events for ESPN. The three-day affair will result in millions consuming ESPN television, radio, and online content. And it’s all happening one day after what will be the biggest one-day exodus of talent in the history of the network.
Regardless of the reasons for the departures (and in any business where revenue is dramatically shrinking, costs must be slashed), making the moves right now makes it a head-scratcher. Perhaps the thinking is that the moves will be noticed less than they would have been given the pendency of the draft, and that the intensity of the draft coverage will make the audience forget by Monday that the layoffs even happened.
The real question is whether the audience even cares. People in the media do because people in the media know many of the people who are being affected by these moves, and they can sympathize/empathize with the situation. At an operation like ESPN, however, people come and go all the time without the average consumer even noticing.
Despite the timing, it’s a sad day for many ESPN employees and their families. It’s also a reminder that every media entity is a for-profit operation. If not enough profit is being generated for those who hold the equity, reductions will have to be made.
It’s ESPN… They killed themselves…
… its
11 out of 12 BSPN jobs are underinflated.
I started watching less back around 2000. I stopped watching in 2007. If they fired all the “personalities” and hired nothing but reporters then I’d happily come back and give them another try.
I have zero desire to watch TV personalities (aka F list celebrities.) talk about their “extreme” opinions on one issue for 12 straight hours.
I prefer to watch reporters report the news and let me form my own opinion based off the news reports.
The best time for them to have done this was in the dead of summer when the only (watchable) sport on is baseball and no one would notice the departures.
Just goes to show that there are consequences for media organizations that continue to push agendas that their customers don’t like.
On an unrelated note, I noticed that we haven’t seen many articles about the name of the Redskins franchise lately.
“Despite the timing, it’s a sad day for many ESPN employees and their families.”
I have no sympathy for people led by a group of liars, plagiarists and scumbags on air.
Haven’t watched the worldwide joke of sportscasting for over 10 years and hope they go under.
ESPN is eating itself… it won’t be long and the NFL will be doing the same thing.
The real question is whether the audience even cares.
People have more important things to worry about than ESPN layoffs.