Geronimo Allison settles marijuana possession charge

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 26, 2017, 11:38 PM EDT

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison settled a marijuana charge stemming from an arrest last September.

According to the Associated Press, Allison reached a deal with prosecutors in Manitowoc County to a lesser ordinance violation charge which will require Allison to pay a $330.50 fine and complete community service.

Allison was stopped for speeding in September and was arrested after a search of his vehicle turned up cigars with marijuana.

The matter could still subject Allison to league discipline.

Allison caught 12 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns last year in his rookie season with the Packers.