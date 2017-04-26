Geronimo Allison settles marijuana possession charge

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison settled a marijuana charge stemming from an arrest last September.
According to the Associated Press, Allison reached a deal with prosecutors in Manitowoc County to a lesser ordinance violation charge which will require Allison to pay a $330.50 fine and complete community service.
Allison was stopped for speeding in September and was arrested after a search of his vehicle turned up cigars with marijuana.
The matter could still subject Allison to league discipline.
Allison caught 12 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns last year in his rookie season with the Packers.
I thought they had superior players of the highest character…
he gets off easy while sitting in a car that’s parked gets u automatic license suspension but he was speeding so less trouble right go figure
Smoke ’em if ya got ’em
More farm club fodder for minnyhaha!
Another case of the Wisconsin legal authorities looking the other way when it comes to properly prosecuting Packer players.
Of course, if they didn’t have to be in GB, they might not need to break the law… 😉
Didn’t you tell them who you were?
You can basically set your clock by a Packer getting arrested! Bunch of criminals over there in turd town!
Ugh. Didn’t hear about this. Stop bringing shame to the PACK, guys. Smh. Not a good start too the season
More everyday hate-baiting from Viking trolls, telling us how the Packers can improve.
Meanwhile, their team continues to chase the Packers year after year after year.
Enjoy the view.
Even after this yawn-inducing occurrence, a Packer player would have to be charged with a crime once every two weeks for a solid year to catch the Vikings’ totals since 2000.
Fact.
This behavior is merely a coping mechanism. It’s Green Bay for crying out loud! What else you gonna do? Drink?
Oh those wacky Packers!
Interesting that there are more Viking fans posting about Packer articles than Packer fans – with many of them claiming that there’s nothing to do in Green Bay. There must be lots to do in Minny because so many residents spend their time posting on internet forums.