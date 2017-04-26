 Skip to content

Geronimo Allison settles marijuana possession charge

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 26, 2017, 11:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison settled a marijuana charge stemming from an arrest last September.

According to the Associated Press, Allison reached a deal with prosecutors in Manitowoc County to a lesser ordinance violation charge which will require Allison to pay a $330.50 fine and complete community service.

Allison was stopped for speeding in September and was arrested after a search of his vehicle turned up cigars with marijuana.

The matter could still subject Allison to league discipline.

Allison caught 12 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns last year in his rookie season with the Packers.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Green Bay Packers, Home, Rumor Mill
12 Responses to “Geronimo Allison settles marijuana possession charge”
  1. jermainewiggins says: Apr 27, 2017 1:21 AM

    I thought they had superior players of the highest character…

  2. loudpackmatt says: Apr 27, 2017 1:37 AM

    he gets off easy while sitting in a car that’s parked gets u automatic license suspension but he was speeding so less trouble right go figure

  3. norsehorse88 says: Apr 27, 2017 5:44 AM

    Smoke ’em if ya got ’em

  4. sisuenkeli says: Apr 27, 2017 6:09 AM

    More farm club fodder for minnyhaha!

  5. gtodriver says: Apr 27, 2017 7:34 AM

    Another case of the Wisconsin legal authorities looking the other way when it comes to properly prosecuting Packer players.

    Of course, if they didn’t have to be in GB, they might not need to break the law… 😉

  6. jafo1265 says: Apr 27, 2017 8:13 AM

    Didn’t you tell them who you were?

  7. ariani1985 says: Apr 27, 2017 8:48 AM

    You can basically set your clock by a Packer getting arrested! Bunch of criminals over there in turd town!

  8. numba1wiscosportsfan says: Apr 27, 2017 8:58 AM

    Ugh. Didn’t hear about this. Stop bringing shame to the PACK, guys. Smh. Not a good start too the season

  9. stellarperformance says: Apr 27, 2017 9:50 AM

    More everyday hate-baiting from Viking trolls, telling us how the Packers can improve.

    Meanwhile, their team continues to chase the Packers year after year after year.

    Enjoy the view.

  10. stellarperformance says: Apr 27, 2017 9:57 AM

    Even after this yawn-inducing occurrence, a Packer player would have to be charged with a crime once every two weeks for a solid year to catch the Vikings’ totals since 2000.

    Fact.

  11. Wisconsin's Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says: Apr 27, 2017 12:20 PM

    This behavior is merely a coping mechanism. It’s Green Bay for crying out loud! What else you gonna do? Drink?

  12. cheeseisfattening says: Apr 27, 2017 12:55 PM

    Oh those wacky Packers!

  13. northernpackfan says: Apr 27, 2017 1:16 PM

    Interesting that there are more Viking fans posting about Packer articles than Packer fans – with many of them claiming that there’s nothing to do in Green Bay. There must be lots to do in Minny because so many residents spend their time posting on internet forums.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!