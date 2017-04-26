Giants lawyers release more Eli Manning emails to media

Nearly two weeks ago, the lawyers representing the plaintiffs in a memorabilia fraud lawsuit against the Giants produced an email that arguably contains smoking-gun evidence of quarterback Eli Manning’s involvement in the scheme, with Eli asking the team’s equipment manager for two helmets that can “pass as game used.” On Wednesday, the lawyers representing the Giants and Manning released emails aimed at showing Eli was not involved.
But the article from ESPN.com, which quotes an email reflecting a 2012 effort by Manning to get equipment manager Jeff Skiba to secure Manning’s primary helmet and his backup helmet, contains no emails or other specific factual information that would explain why or how the 2010 “pass as game used” email doesn’t mean what it seems to mean.
Per the ESPN.com article, the lawyers claim that the plaintiffs “have no evidence of what was even produced after those emails were sent and have no direct knowledge of Manning producing anything that turned out to be fake.”
“The Manning defendants produced all of their documents concerning Mr. Manning’s equipment that he provided to Steiner Sports for the simple reason that they have nothing to hide and vehemently deny that they ever provided Steiner Sports with equipment they did not believe was game-used,” the attorneys representing the Giants and Manning wrote in an item submitted last week to the court presiding over the case.
That’s fine and it’s fair, but it sheds no light on why or how Manning sending an email in 2010 asking for two helmets that can “pass as game used” doesn’t mean what it seems to mean. If the email was taken out of context, what was the context and what does it mean within that context?
It would be ironic, to say the least, if lawyers accusing the Giants and Manning of fraud are perpetrating a fraud with an email that doesn’t mean what they claim it means. To date, however, there has been nothing from the the Giants, Manning, or their lawyers that specifically shows why or how that email has been warped, embellished, or otherwise bastardized by the plaintiffs. Producing emails that suggest there wasn’t a scam doesn’t erase the one email that suggests there was; the one email that suggests there was needs to be shown that it’s not what it seems to be in order to change the minds of those who look at that one email as proof of shenanigans.
I like Eli. I respect him and the work he does for worthy causes like the fight against the tragedy of childhood cancer. I want to believe that there’s nothing to any of this. It would be much easier if someone would provide, once and for all, an explanation of the “pass as game used” email that meshes fully and completely with the notion that Eli is being accused of something he didn’t do.
Looks like Eli did nothing wrong. Pretty much like he said. But keep banging the drum with one stick.
It is highly possible that Manning has a bunch of game used helmets and at the end of the season he had no idea which ones were actually used in games and which ones were the back up and he just picks the ones that look worn. That’s what “pass as game used” means to me. It’s not like he was providing unboxed helmets. The Giants just don’t keep track is my guess. Thus far it all looks pretty informal and if pressed, I would say there is no way they could prove those items were game worn.
I don’t think Manning did anything fraudulent, but I think he didn’t care about it very much.
The new emails simply show that there exist emails where he was trying to get game used gear.
Like is correctly pointed out in the article, it does nothing to disprove or add context the the email where he does appear to be trying to pass off gear as game used when it was not.
At best it simply suggests that not ALL the gear represented as game day worn was fraudulent. But it definitely does NOT refute the fact that some of it was.
Depends on what definition of “pass” you are using. It could be “pass as game used” meaning resembling (which is the speculation against Manning), or “pass as game used” can also refer to passing authentication tests as legitimately game-used equipment. The second definition should present sufficient reasonable doubt that the first definition is not what the email meant.
Based on what?
It’s never good when the media thinks they are the judge.
Just further elaborates that Eli had no intent to defraud fans. The presiding judge has the emails. Once it’s released to the public record the press will comb through it ravenously, I’m sure.
Looks like this new info was just a part of the filing Eli already said he and his attorneys submitted last week. They are trying to prove to the presiding judge that the plaintiff and his attorney “omitted evidence” in order to paint Eli as guilty. If that’s indeed what they were trying to do, yikes.
Does it really matter? In the end if your are going to deal in a piece of Eli Manning gear there is a cloud around it. Due to this fact the buyer beware, if it’s too good to be true…..
It’s never good when the media thinks they are the judge.
Just like the media did when they went after Brady when there is no proof that he did anything wrong with footballs.
Producing emails that suggest there wasn’t a scam doesn’t erase the one email that suggests there was; the one email that suggests there was needs to be shown that it’s not what it seems to be …
Because. as it stands right now, the evidence is compelling if not overwhelming that Eli and the Giants are frauds.
It’s always the same story. Tell the truth like Andy Pettite eventually did and the story is over in two days. Everyone else tells a lie and it drags and drags and drags….