 Skip to content

Jets waive five players

Posted by Josh Alper on April 26, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT
Getty Images

Rookies will be flooding NFL rosters over the next week as teams make their draft picks and sign players who aren’t selected over seven rounds of selections in Philadelphia.

For some teams, that means they will need to clear space on their 90-man roster to make room for new arrivals. The Jets did just that on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have waived five players. Running back Brandon Burks is the only one with any regular season experience with the team. Burks spent time on their practice squad last season before being promoted to the active roster for the season finale. He ran the ball twice and lost four yards in a 30-10 victory over the Bills.

Wide receiver Darius Jennings also spent time on the Jets’ practice squad last year while defensive lineman Julien Obioha spent the year on injured reserve. Linebacker Jeff Luc and long snapper Josh Latham both signed with the team this year.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New York Jets, Rumor Mill
12 Responses to “Jets waive five players”
  1. waynefontesismyfather says: Apr 26, 2017 4:55 PM

    I’d pay attention to the story more if the headline was “Jets waive all players”

    Because basically, they should.

  2. tedmurph says: Apr 26, 2017 5:01 PM

    Wow, if you can’t make the Jets….Hope they paid attention in video games for credit class.

  3. saintlvr says: Apr 26, 2017 5:12 PM

    Not to worry. The Bills will snatch em up.

  4. kcflake says: Apr 26, 2017 5:29 PM

    Jets gotta make room for another QB.

  5. nyneal says: Apr 26, 2017 5:52 PM

    Gee, how bad can these guys be if they can’t even make the Jets?

  6. cantonbound13 says: Apr 26, 2017 6:22 PM

    With the first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the New York Jets select…

  7. livefrondeltatwpmi says: Apr 26, 2017 6:59 PM

    saintlvr says:
    Apr 26, 2017 5:12 PM
    Not to worry. The Bills will snatch em up.
    ————————————————————-
    Nope. No safeties.

  8. intrafinesse says: Apr 26, 2017 7:25 PM

    When will the Jets cut Buster Skrine and Marcus Gilchrist?

  9. tekoamt says: Apr 26, 2017 7:35 PM

    ESPN turns to the Jets and says, “Hold my beer!”

  10. milkcan44 says: Apr 26, 2017 9:26 PM

    So they’re saying all the free agents they are going to sign are better than these guys?

  11. jetphan says: Apr 26, 2017 9:59 PM

    we got em right where we want em

  12. patriot1964 says: Apr 26, 2017 10:44 PM

    as a Pats fan looking forward to the 3 team AFC East this year with Miami and Buffalo – wait…there is a 4th team in the division?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!