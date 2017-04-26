Jets waive five players

Rookies will be flooding NFL rosters over the next week as teams make their draft picks and sign players who aren’t selected over seven rounds of selections in Philadelphia.
For some teams, that means they will need to clear space on their 90-man roster to make room for new arrivals. The Jets did just that on Wednesday.
The team announced that they have waived five players. Running back Brandon Burks is the only one with any regular season experience with the team. Burks spent time on their practice squad last season before being promoted to the active roster for the season finale. He ran the ball twice and lost four yards in a 30-10 victory over the Bills.
Wide receiver Darius Jennings also spent time on the Jets’ practice squad last year while defensive lineman Julien Obioha spent the year on injured reserve. Linebacker Jeff Luc and long snapper Josh Latham both signed with the team this year.
I’d pay attention to the story more if the headline was “Jets waive all players”
Because basically, they should.
Wow, if you can’t make the Jets….Hope they paid attention in video games for credit class.
Not to worry. The Bills will snatch em up.
Jets gotta make room for another QB.
Gee, how bad can these guys be if they can’t even make the Jets?
With the first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the New York Jets select…
saintlvr says:
Apr 26, 2017 5:12 PM
Nope. No safeties.
When will the Jets cut Buster Skrine and Marcus Gilchrist?
ESPN turns to the Jets and says, “Hold my beer!”
So they’re saying all the free agents they are going to sign are better than these guys?
we got em right where we want em
as a Pats fan looking forward to the 3 team AFC East this year with Miami and Buffalo – wait…there is a 4th team in the division?