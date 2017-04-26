Mark Ingram says he’s fine with addition of Adrian Peterson

Mark Ingram got some high-profile company in the backfield Tuesday, but the Saints starting running back said he’s fine with the addition of Adrian Peterson.
“I’m all about winning, man,” Ingram said, via Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “If this will help us win, I’m all about winning. I’m all for it.”
Ingram’s coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season, and he’s always had some degree of help in the backfield, rather than being the kind of bell cow back he was at Alabama. Last year it was Tim Hightower, but it has been several others in his time in New Orleans.
Saints coach Sean Payton said Peterson would have a “very clear and defined” role on the team, but Ingram didn’t seem worried about it cutting into his carries.
“Listen, man, it’s nothing new,” Ingram said. “I’ve been sharing the ball with one or two, maybe three guys since I got here.
“I figured we were going to draft somebody or get somebody in free agency, still might, I figured that was going to happen, so it’s not surprising to me. I don’t care who comes in, where I’m at, who I’m playing with. I’m always going to compete, I’m always going to do the best I can do and that’s just me, that’s how I’m built.”
Of course, none of the backs Ingram’s been sharing time with have an MVP trophy, or 11,747 rushing yards, but that’s an adjustment he’s willing to make.
