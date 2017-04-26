Marshawn Lynch confirms he’s heading to Oakland

The last time there were reports that Marshawn Lynch was on his way to officially joining the Raiders, Lynch threw cold water on them and said that he’d let us know when “s–t gets REAL.”
Wednesday morning brought more reports that the deal was done and this round included trade terms between the Seahawks and Raiders. Lynch, who was in Haiti this week, didn’t offer any immediate updates as to the veracity of those reports, but that ended with a tweet later in the day.
Lynch wrote “It’s time” on a tweet that also included a screenshot of a message that thanked Seahawks fans and confirmed that he was going to play in his hometown in his inimitable style.
“Yes Lawd 12th man I’m thankful but s—t just got REAL I had hella fun in Seattle … But I’m really from Oakland doe like really really really from Oakland doe … town bizzness breath on me.”
The Seahawks and Raiders will exchange third-day draft picks in 2018 and Lynch will reportedly have a base salary of $3 million with the Raiders with incentives that can push the deal as high as $8.5 million. Omar Ruiz of NFL Media reports that Lynch is at the team’s facility and took a physical earlier on Wednesday so a team announcement, which is unlikely to include the phrase “town bizzness breath on me,” may be coming soon.
All about that Action, Boss.
I couldn’t be happier to have Marshawn back in the league.
There are no players more fun to watch, even on a bad day.
Stay healthy, and run hard ‘Shawn
All bout the action. Good luck doe!
Momma…… I’m heading home!
Come on haters…. start hating!
RAIDER NATION BABY!
Just here for that action so I don’t get fined boss
can he do one thing without celebrating ignorance?
Hawks fan here,
He always gave us his best and I have many great memories of him never giving up or stepping out of bounds to avoid a hit. Hope he stays healthy and it’s good for the NFL to have him back playing in the black and silver.
so the league throws the Oakland fans a consolation prize because they are moving their team AGAIN.
unfortunately the sheep will fall for it and fork out their hard earned money to a team and a league that abandoned them TWICE now.
chalk up another win for the elites and another loss for the dumbed down American public.
I like Lynch, he’s an entertaining dude and that adds an element to the sport.
That said, he had a hernia in 2015 which sidelined him for half the season, ran for a paltry 3.8 average, did nothing against the Panthers in the divisional playoff, and has been out of football for a year.
This seems more like a PR fan exciting move than a smart football one by the Raiders.
It’s going to be a GREAT year!
Sure, I’m a fan of the Seahawks, but more than that, I’m a fan of the game and Lynch has game. Glad that Shawn gets to retire with the hometown team. Go Beast Mode!
If that last phrase “town bizzness breath on me” doesn’t make sense to you – you’re not invited to the party.
RN4L
What’s to hate?? A 31 year old running back who hasn’t played in awhile…whoop whoop.Revis is still available and go get charles.
i, flounder says:
Apr 26, 2017 1:58 PM
can he do one thing without celebrating ignorance?
___________________
doe, that his brand bruh.
Y’all need to work on y’all’s people skills
Let’s see what kind of shape he’s in before we get too excited. He’s had a lot of time to snack on Skittles while he’s been away.
the patsies won’t be able to tackle him come playoff time.
This makes me forget they are moving to Vegas.
If you don’t know the difference between “breath” and “breathe,” YOU’RE not invited to the party.
That’s going to be a scary duo in Oakland with Derek Carr and Marshawn Lynch 😈
Wrigley has not yet confirmed they are working on creating black and silver Skittles…
Buy Skittles stock now.
We knew that 3 headlines ago…..
Can’t wait for the next 10 articles about it.
“Yes Lawd 12th man I’m thankful but s—t just got REAL I had hella fun in Seattle … But I’m really from Oakland doe like really really really from Oakland doe … town bizzness breath on me.”
I feel like I just lost IQ points after attempting to read this.
Still hope they grab a short-yardage specialist in the draft (Foreman/Perine), just in case…
Y’all need to wurk on y’all people skillz