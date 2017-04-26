 Skip to content

Marshawn Lynch confirms he’s heading to Oakland

Posted by Josh Alper on April 26, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT
The last time there were reports that Marshawn Lynch was on his way to officially joining the Raiders, Lynch threw cold water on them and said that he’d let us know when “s–t gets REAL.”

Wednesday morning brought more reports that the deal was done and this round included trade terms between the Seahawks and Raiders. Lynch, who was in Haiti this week, didn’t offer any immediate updates as to the veracity of those reports, but that ended with a tweet later in the day.

Lynch wrote “It’s time” on a tweet that also included a screenshot of a message that thanked Seahawks fans and confirmed that he was going to play in his hometown in his inimitable style.

“Yes Lawd 12th man I’m thankful but s—t just got REAL I had hella fun in Seattle … But I’m really from Oakland doe like really really really from Oakland doe … town bizzness breath on me.”

The Seahawks and Raiders will exchange third-day draft picks in 2018 and Lynch will reportedly have a base salary of $3 million with the Raiders with incentives that can push the deal as high as $8.5 million. Omar Ruiz of NFL Media reports that Lynch is at the team’s facility and took a physical earlier on Wednesday so a team announcement, which is unlikely to include the phrase “town bizzness breath on me,” may be coming soon.

26 Responses to “Marshawn Lynch confirms he’s heading to Oakland”
  1. gotitan says: Apr 26, 2017 1:45 PM

    All about that Action, Boss.

  2. jtylert says: Apr 26, 2017 1:46 PM

    I couldn’t be happier to have Marshawn back in the league.

    There are no players more fun to watch, even on a bad day.

    Stay healthy, and run hard ‘Shawn

  3. hawksfansince77 says: Apr 26, 2017 1:49 PM

    All bout the action. Good luck doe!

  4. pau49ers says: Apr 26, 2017 1:49 PM

    Momma…… I’m heading home!

  5. SouthTexasRaider says: Apr 26, 2017 1:55 PM

    Come on haters…. start hating!
    RAIDER NATION BABY!

  6. I'm never wrong says: Apr 26, 2017 1:55 PM

    Just here for that action so I don’t get fined boss

  7. i, flounder says: Apr 26, 2017 1:58 PM

    can he do one thing without celebrating ignorance?

  8. ripleyray says: Apr 26, 2017 2:00 PM

    Hawks fan here,
    He always gave us his best and I have many great memories of him never giving up or stepping out of bounds to avoid a hit. Hope he stays healthy and it’s good for the NFL to have him back playing in the black and silver.

  9. phinatic29 says: Apr 26, 2017 2:01 PM

    so the league throws the Oakland fans a consolation prize because they are moving their team AGAIN.

    unfortunately the sheep will fall for it and fork out their hard earned money to a team and a league that abandoned them TWICE now.

    chalk up another win for the elites and another loss for the dumbed down American public.

  10. nfella says: Apr 26, 2017 2:01 PM

    I like Lynch, he’s an entertaining dude and that adds an element to the sport.

    That said, he had a hernia in 2015 which sidelined him for half the season, ran for a paltry 3.8 average, did nothing against the Panthers in the divisional playoff, and has been out of football for a year.

    This seems more like a PR fan exciting move than a smart football one by the Raiders.

  11. markdavisbarber says: Apr 26, 2017 2:04 PM

    It’s going to be a GREAT year!

  12. seattlesue427 says: Apr 26, 2017 2:04 PM

    Sure, I’m a fan of the Seahawks, but more than that, I’m a fan of the game and Lynch has game. Glad that Shawn gets to retire with the hometown team. Go Beast Mode!

  13. r8rsfan says: Apr 26, 2017 2:05 PM

    If that last phrase “town bizzness breath on me” doesn’t make sense to you – you’re not invited to the party.

    RN4L

  14. mikespillane337 says: Apr 26, 2017 2:09 PM

    What’s to hate?? A 31 year old running back who hasn’t played in awhile…whoop whoop.Revis is still available and go get charles.

  15. jag1959 says: Apr 26, 2017 2:09 PM

    i, flounder says:
    Apr 26, 2017 1:58 PM
    can he do one thing without celebrating ignorance?
    ___________________

    doe, that his brand bruh.
    Y’all need to work on y’all’s people skills

  16. dirtydyt says: Apr 26, 2017 2:12 PM

    Let’s see what kind of shape he’s in before we get too excited. He’s had a lot of time to snack on Skittles while he’s been away.

  17. wib22 says: Apr 26, 2017 2:12 PM

    the patsies won’t be able to tackle him come playoff time.

  18. pilingon57 says: Apr 26, 2017 2:14 PM

    This makes me forget they are moving to Vegas.

  19. holidlove says: Apr 26, 2017 2:16 PM

    If you don’t know the difference between “breath” and “breathe,” YOU’RE not invited to the party.

  20. sportsnotes24 says: Apr 26, 2017 2:18 PM

    That’s going to be a scary duo in Oakland with Derek Carr and Marshawn Lynch 😈

  21. clwb419 says: Apr 26, 2017 2:19 PM

    Wrigley has not yet confirmed they are working on creating black and silver Skittles…

  22. kemp13 says: Apr 26, 2017 2:22 PM

    Buy Skittles stock now.

  23. crush22 says: Apr 26, 2017 2:22 PM

    We knew that 3 headlines ago…..
    Can’t wait for the next 10 articles about it.

  24. schmitty2 says: Apr 26, 2017 2:29 PM

    “Yes Lawd 12th man I’m thankful but s—t just got REAL I had hella fun in Seattle … But I’m really from Oakland doe like really really really from Oakland doe … town bizzness breath on me.”

    I feel like I just lost IQ points after attempting to read this.

  25. sactown95624 says: Apr 26, 2017 2:32 PM

    Still hope they grab a short-yardage specialist in the draft (Foreman/Perine), just in case…

  26. rmac71 says: Apr 26, 2017 2:35 PM

    Y’all need to wurk on y’all people skillz

