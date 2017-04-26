Marshawn Lynch deal to Oakland is done, pending physical

The Raiders had a deadline, and Marshawn Lynch has apparently met it.
According to the NFL Network, the deal between the veteran running back, the Raiders and the Seahawks will be finished by the end of the day.
Lynch has agreed to a new one-year deal with Oakland, and the teams have already agreed on the details of a trade, which will involve a swap of late-round draft picks in 2018.
The deal will pay Lynch a base of $3 million, with the chance to make $2 million more if he gains 1,000 yards, with a maxed-out value of $8.5 million.
That sends Lynch out of retirement and back to his hometown team, in time to do some PR work and perhaps run the ball from time to time for a team that needed a back after Latavius Murray left in free agency. General Manager Reggie McKenzie said he needed to know what Lynch was going to do before the draft, so he could make other plans this week if he wasn’t coming home.
Lynch will still need to pass a physical, and he’s heading to the Bay Area to do that after returning from a trip to Haiti.
Why does Seattle get draft picks if Lynch retired?
I don’t like to see us draft a rb still in the later rounds.
I don’t know how much he has left in the tank, even as a Panthers fan….I’m excited…love watching this guy play!
Raiders will be lucky to be 8-8 this season, one year wonder, party over.
Marshawn do PR work? I can’t believe I just read that!
Gosh I hope he passes the physical. After all these weeks of noise and excitement and sports articles and talking head speculation back and forth….that would be crazy anticlimactic if he didn’t. Like popping a balloon.
Unsure how good he’ll be but can’t be any worse than Murray last year if Lynch provides Oakland with a decent rushing attack that offense will be superb. The passing game is there. Just need a strong lead back
Great signing for a condtending team. If he can give them two years of vintage Lynch the Raiders could leave Oakland with a Lombardi. After eating a Sh!t Sandwich for 14 of the last 15 years I hope the city of Oakland and our fans go out on a high note.
This chump won’t do much. Watch and see! He’s got not heart for the game. Just needed to come back for some more greenbacks.
Marshawn was finished before he retired two years ago…..expect him to be retired again before Thanksgiving
@goodellisruiningtheleague Sea still had his rights because he retired while under contract.
I hope he has a great year. This is a good story, good for Oak, good for him, low $risk with high incentives…
Nice to have a player turn his life around and have a pleasant end of career with his hometown team.
I love the fact that they didn’t give up anything significant for a 30 year old back as well.
Oakland had the 20th ranked defense in 2016 (against a weak schedule).
Oakland management is blind to the team’s glaring need for defensive help.
Oakland gets an aged, annoying, locker room distraction/running back to help improve the team’s soft defense.
Good job, Oakland.
Hope all the other veteran RBs take notice… Lynch and AP are showing the market for their services is roughly $3M per year. The big-money days for top-tier backs are over… they’ll get one nice payday after their rookie deal is up, but that’s it.
How can you still be a Raiders fan after your AQB spit in your face and your owner is leaving town. You can’t fix stupid!!!
He’s not gaining 1000 yards. Lynch must think that there is a sucker born every minute. Good luck in your attempt to unretire.
How moldy will Beast Mold be.
Lynch’s PR work: “Y’all know what I’m going to do. Give me the ball.”
“Marshawn, are you excited to be a Raider?”
“Y’all know what I’m going to do. Give me the ball.”
“Marshawn, have you spoke to the coaches about your role yet?”
“Y’all know what I’m going to do. Give me the ball.”
This has all the feel of a move that will bust and people will look back after the season and wonder how they didnt see it coming.
I think the year off will help him actually. Not many guys get a chance to heal up properly during their career.
He’s 31 which is getting up there for a RB.
Since 1990 only 8 times has a 31 year old RB run for 1000+ yards.
Since 1990 only 3 times has a 32 year old RB run for 1000+ yards.
Since 1990 no 33+ year old RB has run for 1000+ yards.
Lynch should have 1 or 2 more great years in him.
Rest or rust. We’ll find out.
The heavens parted and black and silver skittles rained down on the Raider faithful.
The money Lynch is getting shows how radioactive AP was to only get 3.5 million.
This looks like a PR move just to fill the seats in Oakland before the move..
That peaky physical! Will he pass?
I have zero problems with this incentive based deal. $5M for 1k yards is very team friendly. If Lynch gets 1k yards, chances are there’s at least 10TD’s attached to that.