Marshawn Lynch deal to Oakland is done, pending physical

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 26, 2017, 8:38 AM EDT

The Raiders had a deadline, and Marshawn Lynch has apparently met it.

According to the NFL Network, the deal between the veteran running back, the Raiders and the Seahawks will be finished by the end of the day.

Lynch has agreed to a new one-year deal with Oakland, and the teams have already agreed on the details of a trade, which will involve a swap of late-round draft picks in 2018.

The deal will pay Lynch a base of $3 million, with the chance to make $2 million more if he gains 1,000 yards, with a maxed-out value of $8.5 million.

That sends Lynch out of retirement and back to his hometown team, in time to do some PR work and perhaps run the ball from time to time for a team that needed a back after Latavius Murray left in free agency. General Manager Reggie McKenzie said he needed to know what Lynch was going to do before the draft, so he could make other plans this week if he wasn’t coming home.

Lynch will still need to pass a physical, and he’s heading to the Bay Area to do that after returning from a trip to Haiti.