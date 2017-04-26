 Skip to content

Marshawn Lynch will wear No. 24 in Oakland

Posted by Mike Florio on April 26, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT
The Raiders officially don’t retire numbers. The number worn during two stints by cornerback Charles Woodson isn’t unofficially retired, either.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, running back Marshawn Lynch will wear No. 24 with the Raiders.

Gehlken tweets that Lynch’s mother, Delisa, told 95.7 The Game that Woodson approved of the move. Fans will, too, by the thousands. The Lynch 24 jersey immediately will become one of the highest-selling in the league.

Lynch played college football at Oakland Technical High School, and he played college football at Cal. His arrival helps make Oakland Raiders fans move past the reality that the Raiders will spend a year or two (or maybe three) as lame ducks in the Bay Area before moving to Las Vegas.

18 Responses to “Marshawn Lynch will wear No. 24 in Oakland”
  1. saveusterrelldavis says: Apr 26, 2017 5:54 PM

    Thumbs up if you’re going to buy this jersey!!!

  2. araidersfan says: Apr 26, 2017 5:54 PM

    #24 was worn for the Raiders by HOFer Willie Brown and by soon-to-be HOFer C-Wood. Lynch isn’t even close to worthy of wearing that number.

    Big mistake adding an over-the-hill head-case like Lynch to the team. Nothing more than a publicity stunt by Son-of-Al.

  3. kevpft says: Apr 26, 2017 5:56 PM

    “His arrival helps make Oakland Raiders fans move past the reality that the Raiders will spend a year or two (or maybe three) as lame ducks in the Bay Area before moving to Las Vegas.”

    I would think it would do the opposite – just make the move sting that much more. Though maybe Lynch will be gone before the move happens.

  4. kick 'em in the head ted says: Apr 26, 2017 5:59 PM

    the Raiders don’t retire numbers, if they did, Woodson never would have gotten a chance to wear #24..Old Man Willie

  5. tindeaux says: Apr 26, 2017 5:59 PM

    washed-up! he ain’t who he thought he once was

  6. thefatlazygamer says: Apr 26, 2017 6:00 PM

    How does it help Oakland get over the fact the team is leaving in two years? Bringing in a local guy will only help ticket sales. It doesn’t help the upset disenfranchised fans.

  7. silverandblack052099 says: Apr 26, 2017 6:08 PM

    That’s cool Woodson approved of Lynch wearing 24, but did Willie Brown approve it as well?

  8. autumnwind87 says: Apr 26, 2017 6:14 PM

    With our o line and passing attack, the beast will feast.

  9. jag1959 says: Apr 26, 2017 6:18 PM

    “His arrival helps make Oakland Raiders fans move past the reality that the Raiders will spend a year or two (or maybe three) as lame ducks in the Bay Area before moving to Las Vegas.”

    No it won’t, even Raiders fans aren’t that numb

  10. RandyinRoxbury says: Apr 26, 2017 6:21 PM

    araidersfan says:
    Apr 26, 2017 5:54 PM
    #24 was worn for the Raiders by HOFer Willie Brown and by soon-to-be HOFer C-Wood. Lynch isn’t even close to worthy of wearing that number.

    Truer words cannot be spoken.

  11. dmoney253 says: Apr 26, 2017 6:22 PM

    It will be interesting to see if he can replicate the success he had in Seattle without the threat of Russell Wilson in the read option opening up running lanes for him.

  12. boknowsvt says: Apr 26, 2017 6:23 PM

    I’m surprised they didn’t remove the number from all future jerseys after Michael Huff desecrated it. That being said, I’m buying one for my two-year-old.

  13. learysdisciples says: Apr 26, 2017 6:23 PM

    Immediately one of the highest-selling jerseys in the league?
    Highly doubtful.

  14. codythao35 says: Apr 26, 2017 6:25 PM

    You might break ur legs on the first game doe

  15. codythao35 says: Apr 26, 2017 6:26 PM

    Ur done doe

  16. imaduffer says: Apr 26, 2017 6:29 PM

    I thought he might wear the number 420.

  17. idiedpretty says: Apr 26, 2017 6:29 PM

    This jersey will go number 1 in jersey sales this year and will likely keep and put more fans in the seats of home games (unroll the tarps?). Maybe Beast Mode is worth more to the Raiders than 3.5M?

  18. yankeemofo says: Apr 26, 2017 6:30 PM

    Jeff Hanneman is rolling in his grave right now.

