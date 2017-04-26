Marshawn Lynch will wear No. 24 in Oakland

Posted by Mike Florio on April 26, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

The Raiders officially don’t retire numbers. The number worn during two stints by cornerback Charles Woodson isn’t unofficially retired, either.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, running back Marshawn Lynch will wear No. 24 with the Raiders.

Gehlken tweets that Lynch’s mother, Delisa, told 95.7 The Game that Woodson approved of the move. Fans will, too, by the thousands. The Lynch 24 jersey immediately will become one of the highest-selling in the league.

Lynch played college football at Oakland Technical High School, and he played college football at Cal. His arrival helps make Oakland Raiders fans move past the reality that the Raiders will spend a year or two (or maybe three) as lame ducks in the Bay Area before moving to Las Vegas.