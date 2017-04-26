Mickey Loomis: No Malcolm Butler discussions “for quite some time”

Earlier this week, Peter King of TheMMQB.com reported that the prospect of trading for Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler and giving him a new contract had become “less attractive” to the Saints than it had been at other points this offseason.
Saints coach Sean Payton and General Manager Mickey Loomis have both been asked about Butler during media sessions this week and neither one said anything to rule out the possibility of a trade. They didn’t say anything that made it seem likely to happen either.
Payton said that nothing is “imminent” on Tuesday and Loomis said Wednesday that the topic hasn’t been on the table for the team recently.
“We haven’t really had any discussion for quite some time,” Loomis said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “Look, he’s their player. So, we’ll see how that evolves.”
King reported that the Saints don’t want to part with any of their three picks in the first two rounds in a deal for Butler. That could possibly change if things unfold differently than they expect when the draft gets rolling on Thursday night, but it certainly seems like Butler’s chances of leaving New England for New Orleans are slim.
Good…… He’s playing for the Pats this year & helping make their secondary one of the best!!!!
wrecking machine ….that’s your pats this season…..a bloody wrecking machine
Keep him. Help you win another championship. Don’t give him away to a team that wants something for nothing.
No problem keeping him. Best defensive backfield in the NFL this season along with Ring # 6 and get a 3rd round pick back in the supplemental draft.
As a fan of another team in the AFC east I kind of wish the trade would happen. New England was scary good on D down the stretch with Butler and a pretty average Ryan as their 1 & 2 corners. I don’t even want to think about them with a secondary that has Butler paired with Gilmore.
I wouldn’t trade him anyway, but the fact that there are no players in the first three rounds that match his talent makes it a no brainer. The only one who can screw this up at this point is Butler’s agent.
At this point I hope they can still work out a trade. Otherwise, you get back a player that is disgruntled both because they payed Gilmour and deprived him of his payday.
Does anyone believe ANYTHING an NFL team official says anymore? We celebrate the liars as if the truth is a concept with no relevance to the NFL or to US sports in general. The NFL applauds the lies and punishes the players for using a pain relief alternative that does not cause massive cumulative organ damage that opiates entail. I really don’t believe ANYTHING said by teams; I wait for the transactions. Shouldn’t we all tune out the liars? Isn’t it time that the talking heads refuse to give any credence to statements they know to be or suspect are lies? Try to teach ethics to a child based on the NFL – it would be hilarious!
Ecstatic that he’ll be a Patriot this year. He’ll play his rear end off to get the big money after next season and the Pats will have a top 3 secondary this year.
Butler’s presence on the Pats increases their chances of returning to the Super Bowl.