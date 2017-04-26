Mickey Loomis: No Malcolm Butler discussions “for quite some time”

Posted by Josh Alper on April 26, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT

Earlier this week, Peter King of TheMMQB.com reported that the prospect of trading for Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler and giving him a new contract had become “less attractive” to the Saints than it had been at other points this offseason.

Saints coach Sean Payton and General Manager Mickey Loomis have both been asked about Butler during media sessions this week and neither one said anything to rule out the possibility of a trade. They didn’t say anything that made it seem likely to happen either.

Payton said that nothing is “imminent” on Tuesday and Loomis said Wednesday that the topic hasn’t been on the table for the team recently.

“We haven’t really had any discussion for quite some time,” Loomis said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “Look, he’s their player. So, we’ll see how that evolves.”

King reported that the Saints don’t want to part with any of their three picks in the first two rounds in a deal for Butler. That could possibly change if things unfold differently than they expect when the draft gets rolling on Thursday night, but it certainly seems like Butler’s chances of leaving New England for New Orleans are slim.