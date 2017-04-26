No update yet on Marshawn Lynch from Marshawn Lynch

Posted by Mike Florio on April 26, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

The last time NFL Media told us a deal was in place between the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch, it wasn’t. And Lynch himself made things clear with this tweet: “If u kno me you kno my business is my business and if u don’t kno me that’s a fun fact for ya… when sh-t get REAL I’ll let you kno!!!!”

While it’s highly unlikely that NFL Media would allow itself to go 0-for-2 on this specific story, Lynch still has yet to let anyone know whether “sh-t” has gotten real. Besides, NFL Media wisely has applied this caveat to its report: “As is nearly always the case with Lynch, nothing is done until it’s done. All parties involved were wary of celebrating a deal until Lynch sets foot on the mainland and meets with those necessary to complete a deal. But at this point, sources directly involved in the situation are confident it’ll get done.”

Lynch is scheduled to return to the Bay Area on Wednesday from a trip to Haiti. Some have pointed to his travels as the reason for his failure to let us know whether “sh-t” has gotten real. That said, it is indeed possible to tweet from the road (and from the air). The fact that, as of this posting, he has said nothing means there’s still a chance that he will say pretty much anything.