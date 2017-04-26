Over-under on first-round quarterbacks is 3.5

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 26, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT

For the first time this year, Nevada casinos are taking bets on the NFL draft, and perhaps the most interesting bet revolves around how many quarterbacks will be selected in the first round.

Vegas sports books have set the over-under at 3.5, with the under a -200 favorite and the over a +170 underdog. In other words, the oddsmakers think three or fewer first-round quarterbacks is more likely than four or more.

North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky appears to be a sure-thing first-round pick, and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes are likely first-round picks as well. If you think those three, and only those three, are going in the first round, then you’d bet the under.

But a surprise like Cal’s Davis Webb or Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer could end up in the first round as well, perhaps pushing the first round total to four or five. And could Pittsburgh’s Nathan Peterman, Tennessee’s Joshua Dobbs or Miami’s Brad Kaaya go in the first round? Probably not, but stranger things have happened.

The most likely outcome is that Trubisky, Watson and Mahomes hear their names called Thursday night, and the other quarterbacks do not. But the NFL draft is unpredictable enough that there are no safe bets.