Patriots bring former Vikings blocker Brandon Fusco in for a visit

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 26, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT

Since the Patriots don’t really have anything to do draft-wise until Friday, they’re working on some free agency today.

According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, the Patriots are hosting former Vikings offensive lineman Brandon Fusco today.

Fusco, who can play center or guard, was a salary cap cut in February. They signed him to a big extension in 2014, but he had a down year last season which made him expendable there.

The Patriots traded their first-round pick to the Saints for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and swapped out their second to the Panthers for defensive end Kony Ealy and a third, so they won’t be on the clock until the 72nd overall pick, which should be late Friday night.