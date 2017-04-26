Report: Buccaneers talking about trading back

There was a report early this week that many of the teams drafting at the top of the first round are open to trading down and that feeling apparently extends to the later sections of the round as well.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Buccaneers have spoken to “at least three teams” about trading back from the No. 19 overall pick. Schefter adds that the Buccaneers could trade out of the first round altogether, which suggests that at least one of those teams is looking to trade back into the first round or doesn’t currently have a first-round selection.
The Rams, Vikings and Patriots are currently without a first-round pick and the Patriots are without a second-round pick as well.
One team that could be a potential trade partner for the Bucs is the Giants. Their General Manager Jerry Reese said the team would do that if the opportunity presents itself, although they and any other teams will almost certainly be waiting to see how the first 18 picks fall before making a move into Tampa’s spot.
We must really love one of those second round running backs over Calvin cook, unless someone ahead of 19 has informed Tampa that he is their selection
A very credible source claims that the Vikings are very interested in pick 19, as the feel Josh Augusta (Missouri) could fall all the way there.
Top Vikings Brass see Augusta as a “jackknife” of sorts, able to play QB better than any of their current players, run faster than last year’s 1st round wide receiver pick, and cover better than 2015 CB pick.
“Vikings fans should be very, VERY excited,” said the source. “We haven’t drafted anyone this good since Troy Williamson!”
Everyone is trading back. But please watch the draft as there are talented players at the top of the draft that nobody wants to select.
Caveat emptor.
Yeah, I think I’ll skip the season ticket holder draft party at Raymond James Stadium. There’s a good chance that we will just be watching them trade back and not doing anything too exciting on day one.
Besides, round 2 of the NHL playoffs is starting. Pens vs Caps / Rangers vs Sens is must see TV.