Report: Davis Webb could entice teams to trade into late first round

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 26, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT

With the annual desperation for quarterbacks about to manifest itself again, it’s time for he annual surprise at a guy getting drafted higher than anyone anticipated.

This time, it might be Cal’s Davis Webb.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, there’s some thought that a team might trade back into the first round to take Webb.

He cites one national scout who said Webb has “Dak-like intangibles,” and there are only a few problems with comparing him to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

First, Prescott was a fourth-round pick who no one knew was anything other than an intriguing project before Tony Romo got hurt. Second, “intangibles” is a common misspelling of “Ezekiel Elliott and the best offensive line in football.”

Other than the inherent silliness of comparing players to guys they don’t share many traits with, there’s something to it. Webb has gained many fans throughout the process because of his work ethic and other coach-on-the-field qualities.

And with more teams looking for quarterbacks than quarterbacks available, he could stand to benefit.