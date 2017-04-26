Report: Jahri Evans signing with Packers

The Packers have said goodbye to a pair of guards in the last year with the release of Josh Sitton and T.J. Lang joining the Lions as a free agent, but they are reportedly bolstering their options at the position with the addition of another veteran.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers are signing Jahri Evans.
Evans has played for the Saints for the last 11 seasons, although he did spend last offseason with the Seahawks before being released and returning to New Orleans. He started every game for the Saints after making that return to the roster and has 169 career starts in the NFL.
There was a recent report that members of the Packers coaching staff were unhappy about Lang’s departure, which left them with Don Barclay, Kyle Murphy and Lucas Patrick as options at right guard. With Lane Taylor coming off a year as the starter on the other side, Evans will presumably join that group and leaves the Packers with a less pressing need to add help at the position in this week’s draft.
Here come the GB fans spinning this as an upgrade…
LMAO.
They STILL need a guard.
Is he Adrian Klemm or Matt O’Dwyer?
The Seahawks has the worst OLine in the league last year and Jahri Evans was cut from it before the season started just to provide some perspective.
As a Saints fan I am very sorry to see Jahri go…was so pleased we were able to get him back last season…
Wish we could have kept him for another season, at least…169 starts is a lot of wear and tear,
Saints should have gotten Josh Sitton,
I honestly believe he went straight to the Bears and signed with them out of spite…
the Saints were a better fit for Sitton
If it wasn’t the Packers – would have been another team that the Saints play this season – I hate that…
cheeseisfattening says:
Apr 26, 2017 4:16 PM
The Seahawks has the worst OLine in the league last year and Jahri Evans was cut from it before the season started just to provide some perspective.
———————————————————–
Aren’t you the same guy that also claimed that MN had the worst line in the league last year and that’s why they didn’t make the playoffs?
Which is it? Seattle who did make the playoffs had the worst line in the league or MN who didn’t?