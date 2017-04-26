Report: Jahri Evans signing with Packers

The Packers have said goodbye to a pair of guards in the last year with the release of Josh Sitton and T.J. Lang joining the Lions as a free agent, but they are reportedly bolstering their options at the position with the addition of another veteran.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers are signing Jahri Evans.
Evans has played for the Saints for the last 11 seasons, although he did spend last offseason with the Seahawks before being released and returning to New Orleans. He started every game for the Saints after making that return to the roster and has 169 career starts in the NFL.
There was a recent report that members of the Packers coaching staff were unhappy about Lang’s departure, which left them with Don Barclay, Kyle Murphy and Lucas Patrick as options at right guard. With Lane Taylor coming off a year as the starter on the other side, Evans will presumably join that group and leaves the Packers with a less pressing need to add help at the position in this week’s draft.
Here come the GB fans spinning this as an upgrade…
LMAO.
They STILL need a guard.
Is he Adrian Klemm or Matt O’Dwyer?
The Seahawks has the worst OLine in the league last year and Jahri Evans was cut from it before the season started just to provide some perspective.
As a Saints fan I am very sorry to see Jahri go…was so pleased we were able to get him back last season…
Wish we could have kept him for another season, at least…169 starts is a lot of wear and tear,
Saints should have gotten Josh Sitton,
I honestly believe he went straight to the Bears and signed with them out of spite…
the Saints were a better fit for Sitton
If it wasn’t the Packers – would have been another team that the Saints play this season – I hate that…
cheeseisfattening says:
Apr 26, 2017 4:16 PM
Aren’t you the same guy that also claimed that MN had the worst line in the league last year and that’s why they didn’t make the playoffs?
Which is it? Seattle who did make the playoffs had the worst line in the league or MN who didn’t?
Excellent move Ted!!! This’ll be a great name to see placed on the waiver wire in late-August
He Started every game for the Saints who were
#1 Passing offense…
Jahri had a good year last season
Heidi fans react as if he’s been named the starter.
Camp competition and depth are good.
What’s his salary?
Chris carter.james harrison.jeff saturday.wes welker.kurt warner…..list is endless but a narrow mind has little perspective.
Oh look, Viking fans commenting on another team’s offensive line. Next thing you know they’ll be giving their expert opinions on quarterbacks.
Evans is an excellent signing who will give the Packers time to develop a young guard as a long-term replacement. Nice to see TT bring in some veteran help.
You guys created that incensed coaches story so I guess you have to fan the flames.. are you glad the Packers signed Evans?
Always liked that guy. Well, until now.
You need depth for the training camp rigors. You need depth in case of a major injury. Adding an old experienced guy is not a bad thing. Even though the Pack doesnt do it a lot, ( Jeff Saturday 2011) it is a depth thing. It doesnt mean anything as far as the draft is concerned ( if you believe that you never draft for need only the best player on the board). Is Jari better than Breno – I would guess so otherwise the Pack could have brought him back. Fans in Seattle want the Hawks to bring him back,
He will fill the Lang void quite nicely. Here come the Viking fans spinning this as a bad move.
I would have rather seen Lang back, but I’m glad to see Evans getting a chance before they tried to convert one of their tackles.
The Vikings and Colts were a lot worse, just for perspective, and cutting Evans in the hopes of bringing him back for week 2 without having to guarantee his salary is one of the reasons why the Seahawks struggled. Evans would have made a big difference for the Seahawks last year and he’ll help the Packers.
I guess a new TE and OL will fix that garbage D….great offseason for TT….
“Heidi fans react as if he’s been named the starter.”
Don’t be too hard on them. This is their real season. Let them have some enjoyment until reality sets in … again.
Packers should start Barclay, make sure he plays every snap.
– a Vikings fan
He’s better than the best viking offensive lineman.
Evans will be 34 when the season starts, but had a good pass pro grade last year – 84.4. Run grade much worse- 58. Could be a good stop-gap if he holds up.
Evans is 34 this season, but is good. Lang was let go because he was 30 and getting too old.
Which is it GB?
Trolls in the division are hate-baiting the Packers, again. Their teams always trail the Packers and they’re always chasing the Packers.
But the trolls have all the advice for the Packers and none for their own teams.
Jealous much?
It will be good to get Jabari a SB ring this year. GB moving towards the SB piece by piece by piece. Didn’t see this one coming.
The Packers have been known to sign players like Evans and allow them to compete for a roster spot. If they don’t shine during the preseason, Ted has been known to cut veterans no how many games they have started in the past.
Let’s see if he has anything left in the tank before we pronounce this a good or bad signing. I don’t know but I strongly suspect he could start for the Vikings tomorrow and that’s not a comment on his skill level but the sorry state of the Vikings.