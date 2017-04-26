Report: Vikings unlikely to exercise Teddy Bridgewater’s 2018 option

Posted by Josh Alper on April 26, 2017, 9:54 AM EDT

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman met the media on Tuesday and one of the topics of conversation was quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s attempt to come back from last season’s severe knee injury.

Spielman said that there is still no timeline for Bridgewater to resume a full workload of football activities after last August’s injury. That injury was serious enough that it has created doubt about Bridgewater’s ability to return at all and that uncertainty will play into the team’s decision about their option on Bridgewater’s contract for the 2018 season.

That decision needs to be made by the middle of next week and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Vikings are unlikely to pick up the option. The option is guaranteed against injury and, as you’d likely imagine, that’s a sticking point for the Vikings as they’d prefer not to be on the hook for more than $11 million in salary for a player who isn’t able to play.

Sam Bradford is in the final year of his contract as well, which may lead the Vikings to consider a quarterback addition in the draft this week as they plan for all eventualities at the most important position on offense.