Seahawks and Raiders flip 2018 fifth- and sixth-rounders for Lynch

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 26, 2017, 10:44 AM EDT
AP

Because of the relationship between the General Managers involved in the soon-to-be-finished Marshawn Lynch deal and the urgencies each side felt, the compensation didn’t figure to be complicated or excessive.

And it’s not.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Seahawks will get Oakland’s 2018 fifth-round pick and the Raiders will acquire Seattle’s 2018 sixth-rounder and Lynch, once he’s completed his physical and the trade becomes real.

Seahawks G.M. John Schneider and Raiders boss Reggie McKenzie used to work together in Green Bay, and the familiarity made the trade part of the transaction easy.

Plus, with Schneider getting Lynch off the books and McKenzie getting the kind of human shield in Oakland that may help fans forget for a moment the team’s leaving soon, everybody wins whether Lynch is a productive runner again or not.

4 Responses to “Seahawks and Raiders flip 2018 fifth- and sixth-rounders for Lynch”
  1. jgedgar70 says: Apr 26, 2017 10:47 AM

    Bruh, I been here the whole time.

  2. dregonspengler says: Apr 26, 2017 10:51 AM

    . . . with Schneider getting Lynch off the books and McKenzie getting the kind of human shield in Oakland that may help fans forget for a moment the team’s leaving soon, everybody wins whether Lynch is a productive runner again or not.

    That pretty much sums it up. The whole ball of wax in one paragraph.

  3. radrntn says: Apr 26, 2017 10:54 AM

    it’s all good, a win win for both teams. now lets focus on the defense in the draft, and maybe one o-lineman.

    Go Raiders!!! Go Reggie!!!

  4. touchdownroddywhite says: Apr 26, 2017 10:58 AM

    Wow… Raiders really got a steal because they’re sending a pick they already spent!

