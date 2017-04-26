Tebow is hitting .246 for the Fireflies

Posted by Mike Florio on April 26, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow continues to draw customers to the Columbia Fireflies ballpark. Despite not hitting a home run since cranking two in his first three Single A games, Tebow continues to play well enough to pass the eyeball test.

He’s batting .246 through 18 games, with 16 hits and 16 strikeouts in 65 at-bats. On Wednesday, Tebow had three hits in four at-bats, including a triple.

Attendance on Wednesday for the Fireflies was below 3,200, down sharply from the average of 5,704 through the team’s first 11 home games.

Tebow turns 30 on August 14, so the clock on his development continues to tick and tick and tick. Still, in less than a year he’s gotten to the point where he is getting a hit roughly once in every four tries. While that won’t propel him to the Mets any time soon, it’s progress.