Titans have offers on table for No. 5, considering moving down again

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson isn’t afraid of making bold moves with draft picks, in either direction.
But this time, it appears he wants to recoup a few from last year.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Titans have trade offers (plural) for the No. 5 overall pick, and are considering moving down.
The Titans made a pair of moves last year before and during the draft, trading the top overall pick to the Rams so they could acquire quarterback Jared Goff. They then traded back up with the Browns so they could draft tackle Jack Conklin.
They also have the 18th overall pick and an extra third-rounder this year, but no second-rounders after last year’s deals. Moving down would likely address that shortfall.
If they’re moving out, it’s likely somebody wants to get in front of the Jets at No. 6 in search of a quarterback. That could well be the Browns again (assuming they do the sensible thing and take defensive end Myles Garrett first overall) but there are plenty of other teams in the market as well.
.
The only sure thing in this year’s draft is that Tennessee will move the #5 pick. They have needs at WR and the secondary. Robinson can get those later on.
.
Probably lo-ballers or they would have pulled the trigger.
starchybunker says:
Apr 26, 2017 1:00 PM
“Probably lo-ballers or they would have pulled the trigger.”
nah, 99.9% of deals like that happen on draft day not before…if/when this goes down, it will be while the Titans are on the clock and they can squeeze the best deal possible out of somebody…
exactly, whoever is moving up will want to make sure their guy falls to 5 before pulling the trigger
Obviously they didn’t get a high enough offer worth taking. All they got are teams talking hypotheticals.
do it browns move up from 12 with titans! malik hooker is sooooo worth it
forget a dang qb at 5 this class doesn’t have one
That’s fine OJ Howard will still be there