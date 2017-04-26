 Skip to content

Trent Dilfer, Danny Kanell among ESPN layoffs

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 26, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT
As the bloodbath continues at ESPN, two former NFL quarterbacks have lost their jobs. Trent Dilfer and Danny Kanell both revealed that they were let go in today’s massive ESPN layoffs.

“Laid off by ESPN today. Although sad cause I loved my job, mostly filled with gratitude and appreciation for the nine years,” Dilfer wrote on Twitter.

Kanell also confirmed that he’s been let go.

“Poured my heart and soul into ESPN for last 8 years. Moved my wife and 3 kids to CT to go “all in” 5 years ago. Bummed it ended in 3 minutes,” Kanell wrote on Twitter. “But totally get it. All part of a business that is rapidly changing. Thankful for the opportunity I was given and people I got to work with!”

After spending 14 seasons as an NFL quarterback, Dilfer covered the NFL for ESPN for nine seasons. Kanell, who spent seven seasons in the NFL, has co-hosted a radio show with Ryen Russillo for the last two years. Russillo is reportedly not being laid off but is having his role at ESPN reduced.

5 Responses to “Trent Dilfer, Danny Kanell among ESPN layoffs”
  1. lightninhopkins says: Apr 26, 2017 2:15 PM

    I like Dilfer’s analysis. He will get snatched up.

  2. polksaladandy says: Apr 26, 2017 2:15 PM

    Two QBs sacked one last time. The irony.

  3. saints737 says: Apr 26, 2017 2:17 PM

    Kannell was an admitted instigator of all things. Like a mini-Skip Bayless. Good Riddance.

  4. marvsleezy says: Apr 26, 2017 2:19 PM

    Pretty much everyone being fired is white, anybody notice that?

  5. brownoholic says: Apr 26, 2017 2:30 PM

    Good and Good

