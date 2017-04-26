Vikings are suddenly in play for a quarterback in the draft

Technically, the Vikings already have selected a quarterback in the 2017 draft. They did it by sending their first-round pick (and more) to Philadelphia last year for Sam Bradford, whose contract expires after the coming season.
With the news that 2014 first-round selection Teddy Bridgewater likely won’t have his fifth-year option exercised, the Vikings will now be in play to use another 2017 pick on another quarterback.
The Vikings currently have eight selections in the 2017 draft, including three in the top 90. Their first selection comes at No. 48 in round two.
In 2014, the Vikings vaulted back into the bottom of round one to get Bridgewater. Six years ago, they used the 12th overall pick on Christian Ponder.
The fact that the Bridgewater decision, which doesn’t have to be made until May 3, already has been leaked (with the qualifier of “likely”) invites speculation as to whether the Vikings are trying to create the impression that they may go for a quarterback in one of the early rounds, in order to maximize the overall unpredictability and confusion regarding their plans.
Ultimately, that’s the smartest move for any team — conceal your actual plans for as long as possible, and embrace anything that will naturally make those plans seem even less certain. This Bridgewater news adds a position to the various ones the Vikings could target, and it definitely makes the drafting of a quarterback more likely if a quarterback is deemed to be their best player available when they pick at No. 48.
They have been in the market for a QB since Tarkenton retired.
The Ponder selection is a great example of drafting to fill a need. He was not the best player available but they needed a QB and reached for him. Hopefully this lesson stays with them. Reach in the later rounds. I hate to think that Bridgewater is done, but he might be.
Considering you have Bradford leading the charge this season, why not wait until next year to pick a QB when they will undoubtedly have a much higher draft position.
Sam Bradford, anyone? I agree regarding selecting a QB in this draft, but this is nothing like the Vikings needing a QB before reaching for Ponder.
Bradford is good enough. They should draft a QB for sure, but no more “heir apparent” type picks. Causes the team to reach and the expectations on the player are unfair. Take a day 3 guy and let him sit until he is ready or not capable.
Vikings should trade for Alex Smith. That would be Great.
I think this is more to give Bradford more reason to extend his current deal. Once they’ve locked him up then he has trade value should Bridgewater fully recover. Not picking up the 5th year option protects the team as it is fully guaranteed for injury, though this obviously doesn’t mean that they can’t negotiate an extension with Bridgewater later in the year.
Also as you’ve mentioned, it doesn’t hurt giving other teams that they might be looking at early round QBs in the draft. Potentially adds value to the Vikings draft picks should someone offer a trade, or coerce a team or two to select a QB thus dropping a player at another position down.
The vikings love Teddy probably to a fault. Zimmer gets choked up every time he talks about the kid. Zimmer will fight tooth and nail to keep this kid going. The real story is who are they going to pay next year if they think Teddy can still play. You ain’t paying both so you still need another body.
I would say Rick is going to draft a qb this year but it wont be early. It will be a player his scouts feel great about. He won’t pan out is what history shows will happen.
Bridgewater was actually trending in the right direction when he had his injury. He was a good pick. If he recovers, he may still be.
The odds that Bridgewater will ever take another snap in the NFL seem to be dropping by the day. Ragnatthegreat nails it – reaching to fill a need, as the Vikes did with Ponder, is a recipe for disaster.
Dallas and Seattle have shown the different model – let other teams wildly overpay for the Jared Goff types, and instead fill your other draft needs early. After that, find an intriguing prospect QB in the mid-rounds…
A quaterback to develop; yes. Teddy was that QB.
However, it takes a good to great defense as well. Seahawks, Ravens, & Buc’s are recent examples.
Furthermore, for instance, gb cannot win another due to its inept defense.
Terrible QB situation yes, bont they shouldnt reach for a QB. Start over in 2018 at QB. Bradford is not a keeper and Teddy B very unfortunate but you cant count on him coming back.
The last I heard on Teddy was that they were trying to get his knee back to “functional.” That was a quote from the organization itself a few months ago. I don’t think he is coming back and just hope he can someday walk ok at this point.
Extend Bradford for 2 more years and draft a QB in 2018. Until they improve their O-line, it doesn’t matter who’s back there.
Doesn’t Teddy’s contract toll is he spends the entire season on PUP?
As long as they continue to assemble patchwork offensive lines, the guy under center might not matter all that much.
There are several more immediate needs than QB. The second through fourth round picks will address those (S, DT, OG, RB, OLB). Would not be shocked if they take Josh Dobbs, QB, Tenn, in the 5th round. They like him.
atthemurph says:
Apr 26, 2017 12:14 PM
Vikings have always been in need of a QB. They have never in the history of he franchise had a guy who was capable of winning the Super Bowl.
——–
ummmmm, both Johnson and Favre won a Super Bowl.
When I say not playing, I mean on the PUP
1st round picks are for the clevelands and jacksonvilles of the world. There are still plenty of great players out there to get.
We can get QB Dobbs out of Tennessee, put Teddy on injured reserves.
That is only true if the Vikings are prepared to give up on Bridgewater, and to let Bradford walk away after 2017, which based on last season’s performance, would be inexplicably stupid.
Assuming they’ll pick a QB on day two of this year’s draft is not a bet I would take.
—————————————————-
Don’t see them trading back into the first to get a QB – that’s the only way they pick day 1 anyway.
If the Vikings “reach” for a QB this year, I may have to find another team to root for.
Bradford had a really good year last year for coming into a new system week 2 (or whatever it was). Also he was behind one of the leagues worst O-lines..still, look what he accomplished.
In 15 games…
150 yards short of 4000 yards.
99.5% passer rating. (good enough for 6th in the leauge)
5 interceptions
20 TDs.
I don’t understand the hate on Bradford.