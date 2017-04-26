Wednesday morning one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 26, 2017, 5:50 AM EDT

Does Bills G.M. Doug Whaley need to look good coming out of this draft to save his job?

The Dolphins have two defensive ends they covet in the first round.

Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett had a moving Instagram post about his White House visit.

Don’t expect the Jets to draft RB Joe Mixon.

The father of the late former Raven Konrad Reuland threw out a first pitch while Rod Carew, who received Reuland’s heart and kidney, looked on.

The Bengals would like to bolster their offensive line this week.

The Browns are willing to be aggressive in moving up from No. 12 to draft a quarterback.

Pittsburgh is looking to improve its secondary in the draft.

Air Force OLB Ryan Watson is a player the Texans would love to draft.

Here’s a look at how much the Colts’ roster has changed in the last year.

Jaguars G.M. Tom Coughlin has a history of missing in the second round.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey doesn’t know why RB Derrick Henry is missing workouts.

The months-long quarterback competition in Denver has started.

Don’t be surprised if the Chiefs draft a quarterback.

Will the Raiders spend their first-round pick on an inside linebacker?

The Chargers are looking at a couple of safeties in the first round.

The Cowboys would love to come out of the draft with a game-changing pass rusher.

What kind of linebacker do the Giants want to draft?

The Eagles may be looking at a late-round sleeper at tight end.

Former Washington QB Joe Theismann doesn’t think there’s a single quarterback in this year’s draft worthy of a first-round pick.

The Bears may be looking to trade down.

Could Miami TE David Njoku end up with the Lions?

Could the Packers pick T.J. Watt?

Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman says he might still draft an offensive tackle, despite signing two in free agency.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan has a longtime bond with Clemson QB Deshaun Watson.

The Panthers hope a quarterback or two are drafted in front of them.

Could the Saints trade the first-round pick they got from the Patriots?

The Bucs may draft a backup quarterback.

Darryl Washington has been reinstated, but that doesn’t mean he’s in the Cardinals’ plans.

Rams coach Sean McVay was finally on the field with his team.

Could the 49ers take Mitch Trubisky second overall?

Seahawks G.M. John Schneider thinks he has an offensive line with potential.