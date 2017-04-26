Will Trubisky be the No. 1 overall pick?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 26, 2017, 10:11 PM EDT

The Browns claim that they have known who they’ll be taking with the first overall pick for two weeks. But it may not be the guy most think it will be.

Adam Schefter of ESPN is pushing the prospect of the Browns shaking up the top of the draft by tapping a quarterback with the first overall pick.

“I continue to hear that Mitchell Trubisky is square in consideration and may turn out to be the No. 1 pick,” Schefter said, via Rotoworld.com. “Now I know everyone thinks Myles Garrett’s going to be the pick, and I will not be surprised if that’s the case. . . . But I have got very smart, very well-connected people telling me over the last 24 hours that they think Trubisky’s going to be the No. 1 pick.”

That’s some next-level hedging, and it cuts against the idea that the Browns know what they’ll be doing — unless the Browns simply aren’t saying what they’re doing in the event they find a way to trade down with someone who wants Garrett, which allows them to take Trubisky in a lower spot and to claim Trubisky is the guy they wanted all along.

Several days ago, Schefter authored a curious article that showcased strong opinions from Warren Sapp against Garrett being the top pick. It felt like a favor to someone with the Browns. And maybe the goal wasn’t to break the tie within the organization but to lay the foundation for emerging from the first round without the supposed consensus No. 1 pick.

Maybe the Browns will emerge from round one with Trubisky. The former North Carolina quarterback joins Thursday’s PFT Live. For those of you who are up late and checking out the latest pre-draft news and information at PFT, you get to see it now.