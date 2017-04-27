18 players are sure-thing first-round picks, if mock drafts are right

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

As we wade through the final mock drafts in the hours before the real draft allows us to throw the mocks away, there are 18 players who appear to be sure-thing first-round draft picks.

That’s based on this compilation of mock drafts from Tom Gower of Football Outsiders, which has 18 players who make every mock draft.

At the top is Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, who is either the first overall pick or the second overall pick in all 14 of the mock drafts included by Gower. In all the mock drafts where Garrett doesn’t go first overall, North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky goes first.

Other than Garrett, no one is a Top 5 pick in every mock draft. Only three other players are in the Top 10 in every mock: LSU safety Jamal Adams, who ranges from No. 2 to No. 6, Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, who ranges from No. 2 to No. 9, and LSU running back Leonard Fournette, who ranges from No. 4 to No. 9.

Here’s the list of 18 players who appear in every first round mock draft, with the range of picks in which they go off the board.

Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett 1-2

North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky 1-12

LSU S Jamal Adams 2-6

Stanford DE Solomon Thomas 2-9

Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore 3-12

LSU RB Leonard Fournette 4-9

Alabama DE Jonathan Allen 4-17

Clemson QB Deshaun Watson 4-32

Alabama TE O.J. Howard 5-12

Clemson WR Mike Williams 5-30

Ohio State S Malik Hooker 6-19

Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey 7-14

Temple LB Haason Reddick 9-16

Alabama LB Reuben Foster 9-32

Alabama CB Marlon Humphrey 11-28

Missouri DE Charles Harris 11-28

Western Kentucky G Forrest Lamp 16-29

Alabama OT Cam Robinson 16-31