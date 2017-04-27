49ers end Reuben Foster’s slide

Reuben Foster’s loss was San Francisco’s gain.
The Alabama linebacker, one of the top talents in the draft, slid after being sent home from the Scouting Combine and, more recently, generating a positive drug test via a dilute sample.
It caused him to plunge, but the 49ers decided to trade up to get him, doing a deal with the Seahawks for the 31st pick in the draft.
The 49ers gave up their second-round pick and a fourth-round pick to make the move up and grab Foster, who possibly would have been nabbed by the Saints.
Terrific start for them. Got two top 10 guys (top 5 on some boards), and also picked up two extra third round picks.
Thrilled with this first round as a 49er fan. Basically used one of Chicago’s silly trade picks to snag Foster and still have a 3rd rounder left from the trade.
I have no delusions about playoffs, but they will be more competitive. Shanny and Lynch off to a good looking start!
Solomon Thomas AND Reuben Foster? Savage improvement to the 49ers D.
John Lynch gaining some street red