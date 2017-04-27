49ers take Solomon Thomas after trading down to the third spot

The 49ers were among the draft’s early winners, before they even took a pick.
After trading down one spot, the 49ers used the third overall selection to take Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.
He adds to a line which has seen big investments lately. They’ve used their last two first-rounders on DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead.
Along with the picks they added, it gives them a solid foundation from which to build this year.
The 49ers were initially second in order, but the Bears were desperate to move up to take quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. So the 49ers gained Chicago’s third- and fourth-rounders this year and next year’s third to move down a spot.
Now they’re only 12 players away from contending with The Seahawks.
jshawaii22 says:
Apr 27, 2017 8:41 PM
Now they’re only 12 players away from contending with The Seahawks.
—————————————————
seattles inferiority complex with San Francisco is staggering.
Onto the pick, I’m not thrilled. Yes pass rusher is a need but our linebacking corp is truly depleted and would have hoped they snagged Reuben Foster then go pass rusher in the second. Such is life
GO NINERS!!!!!