49ers take Solomon Thomas after trading down to the third spot

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 27, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

The 49ers were among the draft’s early winners, before they even took a pick.

After trading down one spot, the 49ers used the third overall selection to take Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

He adds to a line which has seen big investments lately. They’ve used their last two first-rounders on DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead.

Along with the picks they added, it gives them a solid foundation from which to build this year.

The 49ers were initially second in order, but the Bears were desperate to move up to take quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. So the 49ers gained Chicago’s third- and fourth-rounders this year and next year’s third to move down a spot.