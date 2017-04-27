At 24, Raiders take a chance on Gareon Conley

In perhaps the biggest surprise of the first round of the NFL draft, the Raiders have selected Gareon Conley, the Ohio State cornerback who came under intense scrutiny this week when he was named as a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.
Until his name surfaced in the police investigation, Conley was expected to be a high first-round pick. As it turned out, Conley wasn’t a high first-round pick, but he was a first-round pick, with the Raiders taking him at No. 24.
Obviously, the Raiders have to be confident that Conley will be cleared. Conley has professed his innocence and insisted that he has multiple witnesses who can testify that he was never alone with his accuser on the night in question.
Conley is an undeniably talented football player. The Raiders also believe they can trust him to be clean off the field.
Good for the raiders, how much they pay that girl to spread that rumour
He took a polygraph and passed for the Raiders. Im good although Ruben Foster was tempting
I thought the pick would be Foster, he must be a big big problem, he was a dream pick!!!
That’s a wasted pick. Reggie has lost his mind. He would be available in the 3rd round. Davis better wake up.
Good draft. Janikowski can help him up his GHB game.
I hate this pick. I hate wasting picks on corners when you have no pass rush.
Good pick. Especially if he had nothing to do with the accusations.