At 24, Raiders take a chance on Gareon Conley

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2017, 10:57 PM EDT
Getty Images

In perhaps the biggest surprise of the first round of the NFL draft, the Raiders have selected Gareon Conley, the Ohio State cornerback who came under intense scrutiny this week when he was named as a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

Until his name surfaced in the police investigation, Conley was expected to be a high first-round pick. As it turned out, Conley wasn’t a high first-round pick, but he was a first-round pick, with the Raiders taking him at No. 24.

Obviously, the Raiders have to be confident that Conley will be cleared. Conley has professed his innocence and insisted that he has multiple witnesses who can testify that he was never alone with his accuser on the night in question.

Conley is an undeniably talented football player. The Raiders also believe they can trust him to be clean off the field.

7 Responses to “At 24, Raiders take a chance on Gareon Conley”
  1. Kingmj4891 says: Apr 27, 2017 10:58 PM

    Good for the raiders, how much they pay that girl to spread that rumour

  2. raiddawgz says: Apr 27, 2017 11:02 PM

    He took a polygraph and passed for the Raiders. Im good although Ruben Foster was tempting

  3. "All Eyez On Me" in theaters june 16 2017 says: Apr 27, 2017 11:02 PM

    I thought the pick would be Foster, he must be a big big problem, he was a dream pick!!!

  4. dejadoh says: Apr 27, 2017 11:03 PM

    That’s a wasted pick. Reggie has lost his mind. He would be available in the 3rd round. Davis better wake up.

  5. jssebastian2014 says: Apr 27, 2017 11:03 PM

    Good draft. Janikowski can help him up his GHB game.

  6. boknowsvt says: Apr 27, 2017 11:04 PM

    I hate this pick. I hate wasting picks on corners when you have no pass rush.

  7. exnavysub says: Apr 27, 2017 11:05 PM

    Good pick. Especially if he had nothing to do with the accusations.

