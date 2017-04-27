Bills take Tre’Davious White after trading down to No. 27

The Bills were originally scheduled to pick much earlier on Thursday night, but the Chiefs’ desire to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped change that.
The Chiefs sent the Bills their first-round pick next year, a third-round pick this year and the No. 27 pick in exchange for the 10th pick and that haul was too much for Buffalo to pass up. They used that No. 27 pick to add LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White to their roster.
White started for most of his time in Baton Rouge and gives new Bills coach Sean McDermott an option to help build a cornerback corps that’s said goodbye to Stephon Gilmore and Nickell Robey-Coleman since the end of last season. Their departures should help White’s bid to play early for the Bills.
White is the third LSU player and fifth cornerback to come off the board on Thursday night. He’s also a punt returner, so his contributions to the Bills may go beyond defense.
About as good a pick as they could have made there.
Sean McDermott doesn’t play…..
Enjoy the ride Pats. We are coming for the top spot. Bet.
Sean McDermott doesn’t play…..
Enjoy the ride Pats. We are coming for the top spot. Bet.
Really like what we’ve seen so far from McDermott and am optimistic for the future, but take it easy with that big guy
Whoever the jills new GM and head coach are next season they’ll be happy to have two first round picks. If they’re anything like this year’s coach and GM they’ll screw up those picks too.
I agree with Sage the Gemini. We’re coming!!
Career over
peytonmanningsforehead says:
Apr 27, 2017 11:53 PM
LOL,
Bills fans hyped because they drafted a CB after they lost their best CB and LB from last years team.
The Bills are in neutral at best, the Jets are in full re-build.
The Pats and Dolphins are the only franchises actually trended up in that division.
Every year when the Bills play the Patriots you can always hear the moans and groans of the Brady to Gronkowski connection and the same thing is uttered every year….”WHY CANT WE EVER FIND A TIGHT END LIKE HIM?”
Well…he was staring us right in the face at #10 and we let him get away. We dropped 17 positions down in the draft for a 3rd round and in reality a high 2nd round pick so we could land a CB that few people have even heard of.
Hope this kid can shut down Gronkowski. Not many have had luck…especially a rookie.
Loading up the ammunition to trade up and get one of the two QBs in next years class. Unfortunately Cleveland is doing the same and they have more to give.
Smartest moves I’ve seen the Bills make in the first round of the draft in a long time. They are desperate for bodies and adding picks was critical. Plus they fill a need at CB without reaching.
lolz bills
megamite1972 says:
Apr 28, 2017 1:00 AM
If you agree that Whaley’s days are numbered don’t be too sure that McDermott will be around for a few more seasons. Maybe the next GM will want to hire his own coaching staff. The only thing that you can count on in barfalo is another season out of the playoffs.
Today I Learned:
Every Patriots troll here is smarter than any Bills scout hence why they are on PFT message boards.
“And the honest truth is with Sam Darnold in next year’s draft class a nice tidy tank job would suit me just fine.”
That would be well and good, but clearly that’s not what the Bills are trying to do when they bring back Kyle Williams, McCoy, and even Tyrod. Granted, they still might not be all that great…but they’re trying to win rather than intentionally rebuild.
How many Patriots trolls are on these boards? Answer: A lot less once Belichick and Brady hit the road.