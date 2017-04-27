Brian Hoyer won’t worry about 49ers drafting a quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2017, 11:04 AM EDT

The 49ers have the second pick in the draft and the team has done its best to convince the football world that they could use that pick on a quarterback.

That may turn out to be a smokescreen when they are on the clock Thursday night, but no one would be too surprised if the 49ers add a quarterback even though they signed Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley as free agents. Hoyer was the first of those players to sign and said Wednesday that he views himself as the starter without worries about who else might be joining the team.

“Yeah for sure. I think that’s what I was brought in to do at this point,” Hoyer said on KNBR 680, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “And the thing that I’ve learned in this profession, and really in life, is not worry about things you can’t control. I can’t control who they draft with the second pick tomorrow and I’m not gonna live my life worrying about it.”

Hoyer has been around the league for almost a decade and he’s been in enough different situations to know that situations can change in a heartbeat in the NFL. That might not do much for job security, but it does teach you that there’s little reason to focus on things beyond your own play because those outside concerns aren’t going to do much to keep you in the lineup.