Bridgewater “tolling” issue likely will be moot

In response to the ESPN report that the Vikings likely won’t pick up quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s fifth-year option before the May 3 deadline, NFL Media reported that it won’t matter, if Bridgewater spends the full season on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that’s currently a very, very big if. Bridgewater is currently not expected to spend the entire season on the PUP list. Which means that his contract would definitely expire after the 2017 season, if the Vikings don’t pick up the option.
Even if Bridgewater doesn’t exit the PUP list in 2017, it’s still not entirely clear that Bridgewater’s four-year contract automatically would extend to five years. If it does, a disagreement could emerge between team and player as to whether Bridgewater should exit the PUP list during the midseason window that allows players first to practice and then, if healthy, to join the active roster.
Also, if the Vikings can indeed toll the contract by not activating Bridgewater from the PUP list in 2017, why not pick up the fifth-year option and extend the deal through 2019? If they think he’ll stay on PUP in 2017 and that he won’t be ready to play by 2019, that would be the most ominous news yet regarding his knee injury from nearly eight months ago.
In my haste, I miss read the heading and took “tolling” for trolling. As any right thinking person would do, I immediately thought we were soon going to see the blocking of the daily insane skoltroll posts we endure. We all have our dreams!
It’s a tricky situation contractually, but it makes sense not to exercise his 5th year option, which is guaranteed for injury, if it remains unclear if he can play in 2018.
Especially if it’s more likely he is on the PUP list all season, whether in the abundance of caution or because he is not yet recovered.
He seems to have made significant progress in his recovery, as video shows him dropping back, planting, and throwing again. But it remains to be seen how long until he can play in a game and take a hit on that leg.
This whole thing is truly bizarre. A career ending injury simply dropping back to pass in practice. No tackled, no block, no contact, nothing. This franchise really is cursed. Good luck Teddy.
If you need a QB that averages fewer than 1 TD per game then I guess Teddy is your guy…
Shouldn’t they at least give him a chance to learn how to walk again first?
Self-imposed injury on a non-contact drill. Hilarious.
Much ado about nothing, Bridgewater’s injury is so horrific that his chances of ever playing again are approximately the same as the Vikings ever winning a Superbowl, in other words, it ain’t happening.
But if it does, look up to the sky to witness flying pigs, another phenomenon nobody ever expects to see.
Appreciate ya Sammy but if Teddy comes back I will be one happy SOB.
Terrible quarterback. Terrible organization.
If the Vikings are looking for Qb help Danny Kanell and Trent Dilfer are suddenly available
Seriously what is wrong with some of you people ! The guy nearly lost his leg and all you can do is be a hateful negative little bitch towards someone you don’t even know. Hate the team or teams that’s fine but lay off some of the good people that are in the NFL recovering from a horrific injury and wish them well.
Norseman says:
Apr 27, 2017 8:27 AM
You mean the video that was taken down almost as quick as it was put up because he could hardly put any weight on his damaged leg with a monster leg brace on? Im not sure what significant process is or if he will ever come back, but basing on a lil homemade video Id cast doubt on saying anything thats been done as far as rehab is significant. Theres a reason theres talk of puping him, not picking up the 5th year ect. Its not because he is tearing around on that leg.
bridgewater is toast. which means vikes QB position is toast. which means vikes are toast.
back to square one for them.
It’s another re-re-re-re-rebuilding year. Look on the bright side, at least you’re not Chicago fans.
I guess because a marginal QB had a gruesome injury, he should be extended and payed a minimum of 11 million more? That’s how it seems Vike fans feel. What does that say to all the other MARGINAL players throughout the league who get hurt, aren’t able to play, and are cut? They should all sue I guess.
chrisk61 says:
Apr 27, 2017 10:33 AM
If the Vikings were depending on Bridgewater to get them a championship then they were already toast.
I feel bad for Teddy. I hope it goes to remind players to manage their money because NFL stands for Not For Long when it come to a career.
It should also remind us fans when we get upset at players for holding out or requesting new contracts that they are always one play away from never playing another down and we should not fault them for looking out for their families first.
Rule #1: Don’t take Florio’s advice.
The Vikings should pick up his 5th year option, in case he can go on the PUP all year, so his contract MIGHT roll over to 2019? You want to gamble at least $12 mil, and hope he can’t play a full year, and hope he can fully recover in two years?????
Literally the worst idea ever. Ever.
Question for Viking fans….does it still tick you off that they sat on the ball inside the 6 in 0 degree weather the last minute instead of just punching it in for a TD win?
Well, at least Vikes have a valid story for why this latest franchise QB didn’t work out. Can’t wait to see who the next one is. It’s not Sammy Sleeves, in case you’re wondering.
Best to Teddy, hope he recovers fully and lands it a less toxic environment.
I guess that’s not entirely unexpected, that was a very gruesome injury. Such a shame, I was really hoping Teddy would develop as a QB and he has been a great in the Minnesota community. He really seems like a decent kid.
They won’t tender him. That would be stupid. Why guarantee that money to a player that is going to have almost no market value after his 4 yrs are up?
But it’s the Vikings so perhaps I should walk back the logic and presume they will tender him and blow that money.
Hmmm.
I think the Vikings and Teddy are going to work out an extension that is fair for both sides. It would be ridiculous to guarantee Teddy $11 million for 2018 when they still don’t know how he’ll come back from the injury or how good Bradford will look this year. There’s uncertainty on both sides here, so give him some guaranteed money while extending the contract another year or two, and put in some incentives. Both sides get some security while buying time to see how it all works out.
jackedupboonie says:
Apr 27, 2017 11:34 AM
No. The strategy was correct. Run the clock down as much as possible (they did try to “punch it in”, they didn’t take a knee) and kick a FG shorter than an XP.
If a noodle arm like brady can win so can teddy!
Isn’t it funny that our Viking fanbase does nothing but refer to Packers players as girls and questions their sexuality but when somebody doesn’t weep for Teddy, we get our panties in a bunch? No wonder we went 2-8 down the stretch. We’re just that soft.