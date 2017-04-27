 Skip to content

Broncos grab Utah tackle Garett Bolles with the 20th overall pick

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 27, 2017, 10:35 PM EDT
A team in serious need of help on the offensive line had their pick of every available offensive line prospect in the draft.

The Denver Broncos selected Utah tackle Garett Bolles with the 20th overall pick.

Bolles addresses an area where the Broncos struggled significantly last season. With Russell Okung leaving in free agency, tackle was that much more of a pressing need for Denver this offseason.

Bolles only played one year of Division I football after playing two years at Snow College in Utah. Nevertheless, he earned an All-Pac 12 conference selection for the Utes in his only season with the team.

Denver decided Bolles was a better fit that Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk or Alabama’s Cam Robinson, who both remain available.

1 Response to “Broncos grab Utah tackle Garett Bolles with the 20th overall pick”
  1. vegaskid21 says: Apr 27, 2017 10:45 PM

    Bolles little son for MVP! Cool little dude!

