Broncos grab Utah tackle Garett Bolles with the 20th overall pick

A team in serious need of help on the offensive line had their pick of every available offensive line prospect in the draft.
The Denver Broncos selected Utah tackle Garett Bolles with the 20th overall pick.
Bolles addresses an area where the Broncos struggled significantly last season. With Russell Okung leaving in free agency, tackle was that much more of a pressing need for Denver this offseason.
Bolles only played one year of Division I football after playing two years at Snow College in Utah. Nevertheless, he earned an All-Pac 12 conference selection for the Utes in his only season with the team.
Denver decided Bolles was a better fit that Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk or Alabama’s Cam Robinson, who both remain available.
Bolles little son for MVP! Cool little dude!
Every pick is a crapshoot.
That said, I like this pick.
I know not to get too excited or disappointed in a draft pick but I’m so underwhelmed. 25 year old dude with one year experience? Sounds like trouble.
Drafting for need, not best talent available. This looks like a reach that may have been there in round 2.
He may turn out to be a starter in a year or two.
Rueben Foster?
There were more impactful players on board. Broncos will soon be perennial 7-9 contender.
LOL
first round -project- with little track record.
mr. ed is simply bad at the draft
good thing for you hee haws he is a great cheater!