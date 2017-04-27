 Skip to content

Broncos grab Utah tackle Garett Bolles with the 20th overall pick

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 27, 2017, 10:35 PM EDT
A team in serious need of help on the offensive line had their pick of every available offensive line prospect in the draft.

The Denver Broncos selected Utah tackle Garett Bolles with the 20th overall pick.

Bolles addresses an area where the Broncos struggled significantly last season. With Russell Okung leaving in free agency, tackle was that much more of a pressing need for Denver this offseason.

Bolles only played one year of Division I football after playing two years at Snow College in Utah. Nevertheless, he earned an All-Pac 12 conference selection for the Utes in his only season with the team.

Denver decided Bolles was a better fit that Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk or Alabama’s Cam Robinson, who both remain available.

  1. vegaskid21 says: Apr 27, 2017 10:45 PM

    Bolles little son for MVP! Cool little dude!

  2. I prefer my Crush to be Orange says: Apr 27, 2017 11:18 PM

    Every pick is a crapshoot.

    That said, I like this pick.

  3. hoss408 says: Apr 28, 2017 12:22 AM

    I know not to get too excited or disappointed in a draft pick but I’m so underwhelmed. 25 year old dude with one year experience? Sounds like trouble.

  4. beauregard says: Apr 28, 2017 12:55 AM

    Drafting for need, not best talent available. This looks like a reach that may have been there in round 2.
    He may turn out to be a starter in a year or two.

  5. ryanc2015 says: Apr 28, 2017 1:04 AM

    Rueben Foster?

  6. wolfman55h says: Apr 28, 2017 5:15 AM

    There were more impactful players on board. Broncos will soon be perennial 7-9 contender.

  7. yourunclerico says: Apr 28, 2017 6:58 AM

    LOL
    first round -project- with little track record.
    mr. ed is simply bad at the draft
    good thing for you hee haws he is a great cheater!

