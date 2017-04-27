Browns move up to No. 29, take David Njoku

The Browns are the busiest team in the NFL tonight.
With the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns selected David Njoku, the athletic tight end from the University of Miami.
The Browns moved up to No. 29 in a trade with the Packers, packaging the 33rd and 108th overall picks to get the 29th pick.
Thanks to their many trades, the Browns had three first-round picks: They took Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall, took Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers 25th overall and then took Njoku. That’s two talented players on defense and a talented player on offense.
No team in the NFL added the kind of talent the Browns added tonight. Cleveland still hasn’t identified its franchise quarterback, but the Browns are starting to put a team in place that looks like it can compete, something that hasn’t been the case recently in Cleveland.
Part of me wishes GB would have stayed to take Watt.. but if you have 4 players that you all like, you can slide back still get them and add another pick.
TT knows what he is doing though.
good for them. really hope it turns around. They also got an extra first rounder for next year outta this!
It was a good move by the Packers to trade their first round pick because their first round picks are always busts.
Nice to see Mike Mayock channeling Chris Berman tonight.
He’s tipped 9 or 10 picks so far.
The first pick of the fourth round is decent for moving back 4 spots. Plus you get the first pick of the second round. You have all night to think about who to pick or even make another trade.
Great first Rd for the browns. Still need the qb, but I like the idea of building “a team” before adding the QB.
smart move by tt in a deep draft..allows the pack to draft a rb tomorrow and still have plenty of picks for the d
Ted was so nervous he was going to draft another embarrassing defensive bust in the first round that he traded out of it. Way to whiff on Foster and Watt, Ted!
Hell Bernie Kosar may just come back,he could use the money.