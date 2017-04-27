Browns move up to No. 29, take David Njoku

The Browns are the busiest team in the NFL tonight.
With the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns selected David Njoku, the athletic tight end from the University of Miami.
The Browns moved up to No. 29 in a trade with the Packers, packaging the 33rd and 108th overall picks to get the 29th pick.
Thanks to their many trades, the Browns had three first-round picks: They took Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall, took Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers 25th overall and then took Njoku. That’s two talented players on defense and a talented player on offense.
No team in the NFL added the kind of talent the Browns added tonight. Cleveland still hasn’t identified its franchise quarterback, but the Browns are starting to put a team in place that looks like it can compete, something that hasn’t been the case recently in Cleveland.
Part of me wishes GB would have stayed to take Watt.. but if you have 4 players that you all like, you can slide back still get them and add another pick.
TT knows what he is doing though.
good for them. really hope it turns around. They also got an extra first rounder for next year outta this!
Nice to see Mike Mayock channeling Chris Berman tonight.
He’s tipped 9 or 10 picks so far.
The first pick of the fourth round is decent for moving back 4 spots. Plus you get the first pick of the second round. You have all night to think about who to pick or even make another trade.
Great first Rd for the browns. Still need the qb, but I like the idea of building “a team” before adding the QB.
smart move by tt in a deep draft..allows the pack to draft a rb tomorrow and still have plenty of picks for the d
Ted was so nervous he was going to draft another embarrassing defensive bust in the first round that he traded out of it. Way to whiff on Foster and Watt, Ted!
Hell Bernie Kosar may just come back,he could use the money.
The Packers are in a good position to trade back a bit again in the 2nd or to draft a cornerback like Kevin King or Chidobe Awuzie, or surprise people by taking Dalvin Cook or Lamp.
In Teddy We Trust says:
Apr 27, 2017 11:35 PM
Glad pack past on tackling machine foster,that they desperately need so Thompson can add 2 picks that won’t get a second contract in town. I guess if your qb is good enough to get you ten wins you can continue to do that and remain employed. Thompson is the most overrated ever. Blind pack fans continue to praise him while he continues to waste brilliance at the most important position in sports.
Some Viking first rounders:
Erasmus James
Troy Williamson
Christian Ponder
Matt Kalil
Cordoroy Patterson
Lequan Treadwell
And that’s picking 10 spots higher on average than the Packers. Keep talking guys.
tjacks7 says:
Apr 27, 2017 11:45 PM
Ted was so nervous he was going to draft another embarrassing defensive bust in the first round that he traded out of it. Way to whiff on Foster and Watt, Ted!
Go figure TT does pick them they are busts…. he doesn’t pick them they are HOFers.
Well done Browns … They’re not under pressure to win now. They’re building the right way. Sure they don’t have QB but I like that they didn’t rush this.
This season the kids will lose, but they’ll learn a lot and be stronger for it.
Browns had a strong first round. Just because you need a QB doesn’t mean you draft a second or third round talent in the first round. Just look at the 2011 and 2014 drafts and compare first and second round/third round QBs.
Out of the top 40 players in receiving yardage, only 3 were tight ends in 2016. Tight end should be a lower priority. Even if Njoku can play, who is going to throw to him?
As a longstanding Browns fan, one of the things which pleased me most tonight was that we snatched two players (Peppers and Njoku) who were reported as being pretty high on the hated Steelers’ draft board. Anytime we can swipe players they’d like to have, I am a happy dude! Not to mention the fact that our D line looks like it’ll be able to give Roethlisberger, Flacco, and Dalton some problems. Good night all around.
I think Sashi is the savior of the Browns. I love what he did tonight, by far the best draft. Njoku is a pimp. I’m pulling for the Browns and I hope they turn it around. Their fans deserve it.
vikings fans talking about 1st round picks? c’mon, yo. none of yours have ever won anything. all of your 1st round picks since 1999 have a losing record against us. the best 1st rounder was Percy. the rest couldnt manage to beat the Packers… and those are still in the league, havent. FACTS. you can have your opinion, but until you actually beat us when it matters, your talk is meaningless. win first. yap after.
Troy Williamson and Erasmus James. Oops.
That’s rich coming from a Viking fan. You could easily say the Vikings have already blown this year’s first round pick, a pick they sent to Philly for the privilege of getting a QB that lead them to a 3-8 finish to miss the playoffs, that’s a bust right there.
Lol and if the Packers drafted Foster or Watt, viking fans would be saying how bad the pick was.
#morons
bj0415 says:
Apr 28, 2017 12:02 AM
Glad pack past on tackling machine foster,that they desperately need so Thompson can add 2 picks that won’t get a second contract in town. I guess if your qb is good enough to get you ten wins you can continue to do that and remain employed. Thompson is the most overrated ever. Blind pack fans continue to praise him while he continues to waste brilliance at the most important position in sports.
Foster can play but he has had off the field issues and several injuries. Risk vs Reward is a gamble. May be great or may be gone in a year or two.
After Garrett; I thought go get OJ Howard at #12; instead here we go again, TRADE IN….long wait from 12 to 25, Peppers, and the TE calmed me down, 3 #1 picks and good picks, plus #1 for ammo’s next year for a real good QB if we want….guess all, in all, was a very good night, now a Running Back, or a good Corner. And I’m happy.
Nobody drafts 1st round busts like turd Thompson, nobody!
ariani1985 says:
Apr 28, 2017 10:55 AM
Nobody drafts 1st round busts like turd Thompson, nobody!
You are forgetting the GM in Minnesota. Last year he was true to form and drafted a receiver who runs like a nose tackle. No wonder they didn’t mind trading the pick to the Eagles.