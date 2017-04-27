Browns take Myles Garrett, as expected

Warren Sapp be damned, the Browns took the consensus best player in the draft.
With the first overall selection, the Cleveland Browns selected Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. It’s hardly a surprise, despite the best efforts of some to inject doubt into the process regarding the possible selection of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Garrett has all the measurables, but some (including Sapp) have argued that he’s not sufficiently dominant to justify the selection. But if not him, then who?
That question was never fully answered. In a few minutes, it will be, as the
49ers Bears move into the driver’s seat.
Watson is the QB that fits Hue Jackson’s style.. Stand pat at 12 Browns
Hang in there kid. Just 4 years and then you can come win Superbowls in Washington DC!