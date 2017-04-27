Browns take Myles Garrett, as expected

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2017, 8:18 PM EDT

Warren Sapp be damned, the Browns took the consensus best player in the draft.

With the first overall selection, the Cleveland Browns selected Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. It’s hardly a surprise, despite the best efforts of some to inject doubt into the process regarding the possible selection of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Garrett has all the measurables, but some (including Sapp) have argued that he’s not sufficiently dominant to justify the selection. But if not him, then who?