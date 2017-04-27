Cardinals take Haason Reddick with the 13th pick

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 27, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT

The Cardinals didn’t get the quarterback they wanted.

But they found a guy with the 13th pick who could make an immediate impact on their defense.

The Cardinals watched three passers go before them, and selected Temple linebacker Haason Reddick.

Reddick was a fast-riser late in the draft process, and his ability as a pass-rusher will help a defense which needed reinforcements after losing five starters in free agency, including defensive end Calais Campbell, safety Tony Jefferson and linebacker Kevin Minter.