Chiefs trade up to 10th pick to select Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs made a massive move in the first round to grab a quarterback.
The Chiefs traded their first and third round picks this year, along with their 2018 first round pick, to the Buffalo Bills to jump up to the 10th overall pick in the draft.
The Chiefs then used their new selection to select Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Alex Smith is currently under contract with Kansas City through the 2018 season, but Mahomes now gives the Chiefs a quarterback to develop before presumably taking over the job as early as next seasons.
Mahomes was a two-year starter at Texas Tech before leaving after his junior season. Mahomes completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 5,052 yards and 41 touchdowns last year for the Red Raiders. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection.
Double-slap!
DeShaun Watson is the best QB in this draft. Texas Tech Quarterbacks are not successful at the Pro Level. System QBs. This guy is Kaepernick Jr.
Watson just got slapped in the face twice.
Here’s to hoping KC finishes 0-16! Let’s go Buffalo!
An awful player going to an awful team. How fitting
Life long Chiefs fan and not totally happy with this selection. I was ok until they gave up number 1 next year. I feel it’s a reach
Major reach and they gave up a lot. Only time will tell if it was a good move.
That’s not a good trade/pick. Reach.
For the second time in an hour, WOW! That’s way too much to give up.
Buffalo finally making a good draft day trade
Quarterbacks will make a team go crazy. As like right now Houston just traded up most like for Watson
Watson is not accurate. He is a bust waiting to happen.
Andy Reid just annointed Derek Carr the best QB in the AFC. Way to give up 2 first round picks, Chefs… LOL!!!!
Hahaha Watson is gonna have a breakdown at this rate
As a Chiefs fan, John Dorsey just put his job on the line. Not happy with all we gave up for a kid that’s from the same town as Johnny Football.
Seems like a lot to give up. Why Mahomes? I like the aggressiveness from KC but theyve passed on better prospects than Mahomes in recent years and gave up a lot for him in a known weak QB class.