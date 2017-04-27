Chiefs trade up to 10th pick to select Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 27, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT

The Kansas City Chiefs made a massive move in the first round to grab a quarterback.

The Chiefs traded their first and third round picks this year, along with their 2018 first round pick, to the Buffalo Bills to jump up to the 10th overall pick in the draft.

The Chiefs then used their new selection to select Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Alex Smith is currently under contract with Kansas City through the 2018 season, but Mahomes now gives the Chiefs a quarterback to develop before presumably taking over the job as early as next seasons.

Mahomes was a two-year starter at Texas Tech before leaving after his junior season. Mahomes completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 5,052 yards and 41 touchdowns last year for the Red Raiders. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection.