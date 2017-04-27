Colts take Ohio State safety Malik Hooker 15th overall

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 27, 2017, 10:03 PM EDT

The Indianapolis Colts added a defensive playmaker in their secondary with their first selection of the draft.

The Colts selected Ohio State safety Malik Hooker with the 15th overall pick.

Hooker was a first-team All-American last season in leading the Big Ten conference with seven interceptions. He also recorded 74 tackles and had 11 passes defended.

Hooker gives Indianapolis a defensive standout on a team that lacks significant impact pieces on that side of the ball. Hooker will be able to fit in as a deep center field type of safety in the mold of an Earl Thomas or Ed Reed type of player. Colts head coach Chuck Pagano coached Reed during his days in Baltimore. Now he gets a similar player to fit in to his defensive in Indianapolis.