Cowboys add punter Sam Irwin-Hill

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 27, 2017, 2:17 AM EDT

The Dallas Cowboys have added some competition to their special teams unit.

The team signed former Arkansas punter Sam Irwin-Hill to battle Chris Jones during the offseason.

Irwin-Hill played two seasons for Arkansas after transferring from the City College of San Francisco junior college. Irwin-Hill averaged 44.3 yards per punt during his senior season in 2014. Irwin-Hill previously had a brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts as well after going undrafted.

Irwin-Hill will have a difficult time earning the job. Jones averaged a career-high 45.9 yards per punt average last season for Dallas. However, he is entering the final year of his contract with the Cowboys and is set to earn $1.5 million in base salary. Irwin-Hill would make $465,000 as a rookie, which could save Dallas close to $1 million if they end up needing to create cap space somewhere.